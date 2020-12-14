Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar Spreads Joy This Holiday Season, Offers Heart-Shaped Pizzas

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Just in time for the holiday season, Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar (Boston’s), has announced the early return of its fan favorite heart-shaped pizzas – available for the entire month of December. No matter how near or far you may be from your loved ones this year, share love with Boston’s “heart”-warming pizza.

Though the holidays may look different from years past – friends and family not able to gather around the table together and in turn, hosting more Zoom gatherings than you can count – Boston’s is ready to spread some joy this December. There’s nothing more healing than hearing from the ones you love and pizza has long been one of the most comforting foods – combined, the two come together this holiday season to put a smile on your face. It’s been a long year, and Boston’s wants to take care of you.

Customers can spread the joy this holiday season by going online and ordering the special edition pizza for themselves, friends, or family. The heart-shaped pizzas are available to order in size small only and at participating Boston’s locations.

“We’re proud to bring some comfort to our guests, who are more like family to us, this holiday season,” said Julie Schaffner, Senior Marketing Manager at Boston’s. “From now until the end of December we invite all pizza lovers to visit us online, until we can welcome you back into our restaurants, to order our limited-edition heart-shaped pizza to enjoy yourself or with those you love most. Boston’s hopes this offering will provide some warmth during your winter, wherever you may be.”

Boston’s Pizza Restaurant and Sports Bar’s U.S. operations are based in Dallas, and currently has 21 locations open with four more under construction across the country. The company’s sister brand, Boston Pizza, has over 400 locations throughout Canada and is widely- recognized as the No. 1 casual dining brand in the country.

To find the location nearest you, visit https://order.bostons.com

About Boston’s

Boston’s is both a family-friendly casual dining restaurant and an energetic sports bar, all under one roof. For over 50 years, Boston’s has specialized in providing a relaxing atmosphere and food from scratch to parties of all sizes. With Boston’s brand promise, “We’ll make you a fan,” and 80+ menu items, primarily made in-house, they deliver on having something for every occasion and taste. Boston’s Pizza Restaurant and Sports Bar’s U.S. operations are based in Dallas, and currently has 21 locations. The company’s sister brand, Boston Pizza, has over 400 locations throughout Canada and is widely- recognized as the No. 1 casual dining brand in the country. For the latest news on Boston’s Restaurant & Sports Bar visit https://www.facebook.com/BostonsPizzaUSA/ or follow Boston’s on Twitter at @BostonsPizzaUSA .

Contact:

Shelby Homiston

Fishman PR

847-945-1300

nnorth@fishmanpr.com

The post Boston's Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar Spreads Joy This Holiday Season, Offers Heart-Shaped Pizzas first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.