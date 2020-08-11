Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar Seeks to End Childhood Hunger in America while Giving Guests Much-Needed Relief

National Casual Dining Brand is Offering Five Free Kid’s Meals in Exchange for $5 Charitable Contributions

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar (Boston’s) is relaunching its annual Kid’s Cards campaign at a time when consumers need it most. The campaign provides parents and guests an opportunity to donate $5 to No Kid Hungry, a cause that seeks to end childhood hunger in America, in exchange for a ‘Kid’s Card’, which is valid for five free kid’s meals. This year marks the fifth annual Kid’s Cards campaign and the brand is seeking to raise as much money as possible for families during this uncertain time.

The program started in 2016 as part of the brand’s larger initiative of giving back to the communities where they operate. The campaign runs every year in August, typically coinciding with the back-to-school season, which is a time of year that can exacerbate the issue for families who struggle to afford basic school supplies and healthy, nutritious meals. The Kid’s Cards offer guests five free kid’s meals (limited to one free meal per visit) in exchange for a $5 donation. Kid’s Cards can be purchased anytime during the month of August and can be used from August 1 through December 31, 2020. Kid’s Cards can be taken into any Boston’s to be used during this time frame.

“This year the back-to-school season has posed many stresses for parents, and in a time where money is tight for many, it is imperative that we, as a brand, are doing all that we can to support our communities,” said Katie Borger, Vice President of Marketing for Boston’s. “Each $5 donation goes back into the community by providing up to 50 nutritious meals to kids in need through No Kid Hungry. This is kids-helping-kids in a full circle way and we are truly proud of our franchisees who have, year after year, shown immense passion for supporting this charitable initiative.”

In addition to the Kid’s Cards campaign, Boston’s is launching its new catering partnership with ezCater on August 24. While the brand recognizes that the ability to gather in large groups varies across the country, the catering program is designed to feed groups of any size and can be tailored to fit every occasion.

Boston’s Pizza Restaurant and Sports Bar’s U.S. operations are based in Dallas, and currently has 22 locations open with four more under construction across the country. The company’s sister brand, Boston Pizza, has over 400 locations throughout Canada and is widely- recognized as the No. 1 casual dining brand in the country.

To find the location nearest you, visit www.bostons.com .

Boston’s is both a family-friendly casual dining restaurant and an energetic sports bar, all under one roof. For over 50 years, Boston’s has specialized in providing a relaxing atmosphere and food from scratch to parties of all sizes. With Boston’s brand promise, “We’ll make you a fan,” and 80+ menu items, primarily made in-house, they deliver on having something for every occasion and taste. For the latest news on Boston’s Restaurant & Sports Bar visit https://www.facebook.com/BostonsPizzaUSA/ or follow Boston’s on Twitter at @BostonsPizzaUSA .