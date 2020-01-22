Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar Names Katie Borger New Vice President of Marketing

National Casual Dining Brand Enhances Leadership Team While Gearing Up for Strategic Growth

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar (Boston’s), a national casual dining brand that combines a family-friendly casual dining restaurant and an energetic sports bar under one roof, has named nine-year pizza industry veteran, Katie Borger, as the brand’s Vice President of Marketing. As the Boston’s gears up for momentous development and growth, Borger will play a vital role in driving the brand to the forefront of the casual dining space.

Borger brings more than a decade of public relations and marketing experience in the pizza industry to her new role at Boston’s. She started with the brand in 2004 as a marketing intern and has since worn many hats, growing with the brand as it works to expand in its U.S. operations. Her previous roles in include serving as Boston’s Social Media Coordinator, Communications Manager, Director of The Boston’s Pizza Foundation – Boston’s charitable foundation benefitting youth in the communities in which the brand operates, and most recently, Senior Director of Marketing.

“As Boston’s continues its strategic growth, evolving and protecting the brand is a key focus in expanding our footprint,” said Jeff Melnick, President of Boston’s. “We are confident that Katie’s experience with the brand and extensive marketing background will play an essential role in the future of the brand.”

In her new role, Borger will oversee marketing and IT from both the national brand perspective and the restaurant level. In addition, she will continue oversight over the national public relations and media relations strategy for the brand’s U.S. operations. As the Vice President of Marketing, Borger will work in tandem with the leadership team as the brand gears up for a major brand refresh and continued growth across the nation.

“Boston’s has a 50+ year legacy starting in Canada and over 20 years of operation here in the States and Mexico, so it’s critical we protect and grow upon our history while also asking the hard questions to evolve and remain relevant,” said Borger. “It’s an honor to represent our Franchisees and internal team in driving the brand forward. Starting as the intern, it goes to show that hard work really can pay-off and I’m so grateful to Boston’s for their commitment to developing career paths and fostering passion for this industry and support to our Franchisees from within.”

Boston’s and its franchisees are backed by 50+ years of industry-leading operational systems. Throughout North America, Boston’s sees $1.1 billion in system-wide sales, with more than 400 locations across Canada, the United States and Mexico. To find a Boston’s near you, visit https://www.bostons.com . For more information about the Boston’s franchise opportunity, please visit https://www.ownabostons.com .

About Boston’s

Boston’s is both a family-friendly casual dining restaurant and an energetic sports bar, all under one roof. For over 50 years, Boston’s has specialized in providing a relaxing atmosphere and food from scratch to parties of all sizes. With Boston’s brand promise, “We’ll make you a fan,” and 80+ menu items, primarily made in-house, they deliver on having something for every occasion and taste. Boston’s is recognized by Entrepreneur magazine as one of the top three full-service restaurant brands. The company is also currently listed at No. 176 on Entrepreneur magazine’s 2017 Franchise 500 list and was named as the No. 1 Restaurant & Sports Bar in the Sports Bar/Pubs category by the magazine. Additionally, the brand is ranked No. 162 on the magazine’s ‘Top Global Franchises” list and No. 93 on the 2017 Franchise Times Top 200 (Plus 300) list. With sales exceeding $1 Billion in system-wide gross sales, Boston’s grows through franchising and is currently looking to expand around the US and Mexico. Visit ownabostons.com today.