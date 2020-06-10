Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar Commits to Supporting Restaurant Industry Workers

National Casual Dining Brand Launches Campaign in Support of the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) In the wake of the recent social unrest across the country, Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar (Boston’s) is stepping up to help raise funds and show its support for fellow restaurant industry employees. Throughout the month of June, Boston’s locations across the country will offer guests the chance to round up their check totals in support of the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation . At the end of the month, all funds will be donated directly to the organization through the Boston’s Pizza Foundation, the brand’s charitable entity.

The Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation is a national non-profit dedicated to making the restaurant industry more hospitable to all workers. The organization addresses quality-of-life issues that disproportionately affect restaurant workers, strengthen the workforce and increase opportunities for advancement in the industry to more people by focusing on racial justice, gender equality, support for the immigrant community, wage fairness, and mental health and substance abuse within the restaurant space. The foundation also created a COVID-relief fund to support restaurant workers during times of furlough when their basic needs were most in jeopardy.

“Not only has our industry and communities been greatly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but we are now entering an historical moment in country as people all over the nation stand up and fight against racism and inequality,” said Katie Borger, Boston’s vice president of marketing. “Restaurants are comprised of individuals of all races and backgrounds. As a company and as human beings, our Boston’s brand must continue our efforts to create an inclusive community through actions, not just words.”

Guests that visit Boston’s location will have the opportunity to round up their check to any amount they would like, whether that’s to the nearest dollar or contributing several dollars. Round up opportunities are located at the bottom of each check. Boston’s collects funds monthly through the round up program and are either donated to the brand’s national charity partner, No Kid Hungry, or leveraged in times of need to support communities in crisis. This month’s donations will go directly from the guest to the Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation.

Boston’s Pizza Restaurant and Sports Bar’s U.S. operations are based in Dallas, and currently has 20 locations. The company’s sister brand, Boston Pizza, has over 400 locations throughout Canada and is widely- recognized as the No. 1 casual dining brand in the country.

To find the location nearest you, visit www.bostons.com .

About Boston’s

Boston’s is both a family-friendly casual dining restaurant and an energetic sports bar, all under one roof. For over 50 years, Boston’s has specialized in providing a relaxing atmosphere and food from scratch to parties of all sizes. With Boston’s brand promise, “We’ll make you a fan,” and 80+ menu items, primarily made in-house, they deliver on having something for every occasion and taste. For the latest news on Boston’s Restaurant & Sports Bar visit https://www.facebook.com/BostonsPizzaUSA/ or follow Boston’s on Twitter at @BostonsPizzaUSA .