Boston’s Kicks Off Sweater Weather Season with Fall-Inspired Menu Items

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) With the days getting shorter and the weather getting cooler, Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar (Boston’s), is focusing on their new menu that launched in July by featuring fan-favorite, seasonally sensational items. The brand looks to provide guests with comforting food, beverages, and dessert options to close out a year that’s been anything but comforting.

Now through January 3, Boston’s is featuring cocktails, wines, pastas, pizzas and desserts for guests to indulge in this season. The fall-inspired menu items include cocktails like the Burnt Orange & Vanilla Old Fashioned, wines like the Louis M. Martini Cabernet Sauvignon and Robert Mondavi Chardonnay, pastas like the Spicy Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo and Baked Spaghetti & Meatballs, their new Steak Frites entrée featuring truffle Parmesan fries, and delectable desserts like their made-from-scratch Apple Crisp Flatbread. With so many changes people have had to adjust to this year, Boston’s selected these items with the customer in mind. Coming off the heels of a menu refresh in July, the brand wanted to bring comfort to its guests by featuring some of their favorite items this season. During a time of uncertainty, Boston’s wants to remind and invite guests to celebrate the good things in life, and find comfort in Boston’s with these menu items.

“As a brand, we’ve always focused on the unique energy our in-restaurant experience provides,” said Katie Borger, Vice President of Marketing at Boston’s. “This season, we understand the desire to low-key connect, reunite, and experience some normalcy is the primary focus of guests choosing to dine out. Our menu is robust and we’re really proud of the craftsmanship in our kitchens and behind our bars to bring our menu together, so we’re leaning into what we do well that is seasonally appropriate to create a safe and comforting experience for our guests to dine out.”

In addition to the fall-inspired menu items, Boston’s recently launched an all-new catering program via ezCater that is perfect for gatherings of any size, just in time for Friendsgiving, office parties, and the holiday season. The brand also offers online ordering and delivery through third party partners in order to make their scratch-menu available to guests who prefer to stay home. As “America’s Sports Restaurant,” Boston’s offers a one-of-a-kind sport watching experience in their sports bar, but also recently added Wing Platters to the online ordering platform to ensure the ultimate home-gating food can be enjoyed off-premise as well. With Halloween just around the corner, all guests will receive a free kid’s meal coupon on October 31st, whether dining in or carrying out, to be redeemed until December 31.

Boston’s Pizza Restaurant and Sports Bar’s U.S. operations are based in Dallas, and currently has 21 locations open with four more under construction across the country. The company’s sister brand, Boston Pizza, has over 400 locations throughout Canada and is widely- recognized as the No. 1 casual dining brand in the country.

