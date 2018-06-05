Boston Market Ushers In A Savory Summer With Flavor-Filled New Menu Additions & $1.99 Whole Rotisserie Chicken Deal

Bourbon Bacon Rotisserie Chicken, Creamy Parmesan Corn and Roasted Garlic Mixed Greens are available this summer through August 19

Receive a whole rotisserie chicken for $1.99 with the purchase of any Family Meal

Golden, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Boston Market®, the rotisserie everything experts with more than 450 locations, today unveiled new menu offerings inspired by the summer season to delight taste buds everywhere. Bourbon Bacon Rotisserie Chicken along with tasty, new sides including Creamy Parmesan Corn and Roasted Garlic Mixed Greens are now available at participating locations nationwide through August 19. Also, back by popular demand for a limited time, guests can receive a whole rotisserie chicken for $1.99 with the purchase of any Family Meal.

“We take great pride in developing ever-changing seasonal menu items that embrace a unique mix of ingredients and fresh flavors available at their peak,” stated Tim Hartmann, Vice President of Marketing at Boston Market. “With sunnier days and warmer temperatures on the way, we’re confident that our guests will find something to love with the new summer recipes and convenient $1.99 whole rotisserie chicken deal.”

The new summer menu offerings at Boston Market include:

Bourbon Bacon Rotisserie Chicken: Signature Boston Market rotisserie chicken available as Half Chicken, Quarter White or Three-Piece Dark is topped with a sweet bourbon sauce and crisp bacon pieces. Prices may vary.

Signature Boston Market rotisserie chicken available as Half Chicken, Quarter White or Three-Piece Dark is topped with a sweet bourbon sauce and crisp bacon pieces. Prices may vary. Creamy Parmesan Corn: Sweet and tender summer corn is mixed with garlic and a three-cheese blend for a modern and creamy twist on a classic warm weather side dish.

Sweet and tender summer corn is mixed with garlic and a three-cheese blend for a modern and creamy twist on a classic warm weather side dish. Roasted Garlic Mixed Greens: Fresh roasted garlic and mixed greens are lightly tossed with caramelized sweet onions, a honey garlic glaze and finished with a sprinkle of salt and pepper.

Guests can also enjoy summer get-togethers and celebrations this summer with Boston Market catering. With multiple catering packages to choose from, the rotisserie cooking experts at Boston Market can serve groups of five to 5,000 with orders prepared for delivery within three hours or pick-up within two hours. Limitations apply.

For additional information on the new seasonal offerings at Boston Market, brand news or to find your nearest location, please visit BostonMarket.com. Follow us @BostonMarket.

About Boston Market

At Boston Market, dinner is always ready. Headquartered in Golden, Colorado, Boston Market Corporation has given time back to busy families and individuals for more than 30 years with quality, home style meals at a convenient value in more than 450 U.S. locations. Known as the experts in rotisserie cooking, the company prepares fresh chicken, turkey and USDA choice Prime Rib in signature rotisserie ovens and features an extensive selection of home style sides and made-from-scratch cornbread. As one of the country’s largest providers of catering services, Boston Market offers convenient, same-day orders and delivery for corporate and personal events of all sizes. In January 2017, Boston Market officially launched its “Quality Guarantee,” which acts as a continued commitment to all guests that Boston Market will serve all-natural and fresh, never frozen, gluten-free, whole chicken with no added hormones, steroids, antibiotics or MSG. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.bostonmarket.com. For the latest news and deals, follow @bostonmarket on Twitter or join us on Facebook.

Media Contact:

Seth Grugle, ICR

646-277-1200

BostonMarketPR@icrinc.com