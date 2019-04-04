Boston Market Springs Into Spring With New Seasonal Flavors And Easter Offerings To Feed Families Of All Sizes

Three new seasonal menu items available nationwide starting April 1

An assortment of Heat & Serve meals and a la carte options also available in advance of and on Easter Sunday

Golden, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Just in time for spring, the rotisserie everything experts at Boston Market ® are serving up new, seasonal-inspired dishes featuring fresh flavors of the warmer months. Starting April 1, Boston Market will serve its famous rotisserie chicken with a new balsamic twist, as well as a new side dish and dessert, available nationwide only through June 2. The new spring menu selections include:

Honey Balsamic Basil Chicken: Boston Market rotisserie chicken is glazed in an all new sweet and tangy honey balsamic sauce.

Boston Market rotisserie chicken is glazed in an all new sweet and tangy honey balsamic sauce. Creamy Cheddar Broccoli: Fresh steamed broccoli florets are topped with a savory cheese blend made with cheddar and Colby cheeses.

Fresh steamed broccoli florets are topped with a savory cheese blend made with cheddar and Colby cheeses. Peach Cobbler: Made with sweet peaches baked in a spiced sugar mixture, this seasonal dessert is also topped with a sweet cinnamon streusel.

Also returning this spring and just in time for the Easter holiday, Boston Market will serve up a delicious array of dinner ideas for a hassle-free holiday spread.

For $119.99, families can enjoy a Heat & Serve Easter Meal for 12 that features a spiral-sliced ham or either a boneless honey-glazed ham or boneless roasted turkey breast (or a combination of both). Each meal also include an array of home style sides such as mashed potatoes and gravy, creamed spinach, cinnamon apples or sweet potato casserole, plus fresh-baked cornbread and two apple pies. All Easter Heat & Serve Meals can be picked up chilled in restaurants nationwide April 19 through April 21, then taken home to heat and serve while supplies last.

“With multiple ways to dine and celebrate together this Easter season, guests can find everything they need at Boston Market to serve a truly special, seasonally-inspired holiday meal this spring,” stated Frances Allen, Boston Market Chief Executive Officer. “Not to mention that when you let Boston Market do the cooking, you get to spend more time with your loved ones – especially important during the holidays.”

The Boston Market Easter menu also includes:

Heat & Serve Meals for 4 or 6: Complete Easter meal include ham, turkey or both starting at $69.99 and consist of everything a host needs to serve a complete feast, including entrees, sides, cornbread and dessert. Essential Easter dinner for 4 or 6 is also available and contains an entrée, sides and cornbread.

Complete Easter meal include ham, turkey or both starting at $69.99 and consist of everything a host needs to serve a complete feast, including entrees, sides, cornbread and dessert. Essential Easter dinner for 4 or 6 is also available and contains an entrée, sides and cornbread. Feast for Three: For only $34.99, enjoy a boneless ham with three large sides, three pieces of cornbread and a whole apple pie.

For only $34.99, enjoy a boneless ham with three large sides, three pieces of cornbread and a whole apple pie. A La Carte: Enjoy chilled, fully cooked main dishes, individual sides or desserts, which can be picked up in restaurant between April 19 and April 21.

Enjoy chilled, fully cooked main dishes, individual sides or desserts, which can be picked up in restaurant between April 19 and April 21. Individual Easter Meals: Join Boston Market on Easter Sunday (April 21) for a honey-glazed, hand-carved ham meal served with a choice of two sides, fresh-baked cornbread and a slice of apple pie for $12.99 while supplies last.

For additional information on Boston Market Easter meals, a la carte selections, or to view the holiday schedule at your nearest location please visit BostonMarket.com . Follow us @BostonMarket.

About Boston Market

At Boston Market, dinner is always ready. Headquartered in Golden, Colorado, Boston Market Corporation has given time back to busy families and individuals for more than 30 years with quality, home style meals at a convenient value in more than 450 U.S. locations. Known as the experts in rotisserie cooking, the company prepares fresh chicken, turkey and USDA choice Prime Rib in signature rotisserie ovens and features an extensive selection of home style sides and made-from-scratch cornbread. As one of the country’s largest providers of catering services, Boston Market offers convenient, same-day orders and delivery for corporate and personal events of all sizes. In January 2017, Boston Market officially launched its “Quality Guarantee,” which acts as a continued commitment to all guests that Boston Market will serve all-natural and fresh, never frozen, gluten-free, whole chicken with no added hormones, steroids, antibiotics or MSG. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.bostonmarket.com. For the latest news and deals, follow @bostonmarket on Twitter or join us on Facebook.

