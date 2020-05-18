Boston Market Names Randy Miller As President

Golden, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Boston Market ®, the rotisserie cooking and contemporary home style meal experts, today announced that Randy Miller has been named as President effective immediately. Eric Wyatt will transition to Chief Operating Officer, responsible for leading the brand’s field leaders and restaurant teams.

A Boston Market veteran of more than 25 years, Miller has served in multiple positions throughout the Company. Most recently, he served as Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel for Boston Market, overseeing its legal team and playing an instrumental role in corporate strategy and the success of the brand. In his new role, Miller will work closely with Engage Brands, which recently assumed ownership of Boston Market, to lead the Company into its next chapter of growth.

“In my time so far, I have met with many people who are genuinely proud to say that they are a part of history here at Boston Market. Randy Miller has been one of these individuals and has played a key role in our success over the past 25 years,” said Jay Pandya, Managing Director of Engage Brands and Chairman of Boston Market. “He truly knows Boston Market inside and out, and I have extreme confidence that Randy and the leadership team will continue to move this iconic brand forward to its true potential. This Company cherishes its values, its quality, and its people like no other, and that is why I can see Boston Market climbing to the top of the food industry with Randy leading in this new role.”

“Boston Market has brought delicious, home style meals to families for more than 30 years, and I am proud to be a part of that legacy and excited to continue to build the brand as I take on the new role of president,” said Miller. “It’s an exciting and interesting time to be a part of Boston Market, as we continue to innovate our guest experience in the challenging environment we are in, make culinary enhancements and improve brand reach and relevance to serve our guests however, and wherever, they wish to access our food. In partnership with Jay and the Engage Brands team, we are well positioned to meet this challenge, build on our momentum and expand the Boston Market brand to more American homes.”

Before joining Boston Market as general counsel, Miller spent seven years as an associate of Chicago-based law firm Rudnick & Wolfe, now DLA Piper. He attended Illinois Wesleyan University and earned a bachelor’s degree in political science before obtaining his juris doctorate at Washington University in St. Louis School of Law. Miller currently serves on the board of directors for Give Kids the World, a nonprofit resort in Central Florida that provides week long, cost-free vacations to children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

About Boston Market

Headquartered in Golden, Colorado, Boston Market Corporation has given time back to busy families and individuals for more than 30 years with quality, home style meals at a convenient value in more than 300 U.S. locations. Known as the experts in rotisserie cooking, the company prepares fresh chicken and USDA choice Prime Rib in signature rotisserie ovens and features an extensive selection of home style sides and made-from-scratch cornbread. As one of the country’s largest providers of catering services, Boston Market offers convenient, same-day orders and delivery for corporate and personal events of all sizes. In January 2017, Boston Market officially launched its “Quality Guarantee,” which acts as a continued commitment to all guests that Boston Market will serve all-natural and fresh, never frozen, gluten-free, whole chicken with no added hormones, steroids, antibiotics or MSG. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.bostonmarket.com . For the latest news and deals, follow @bostonmarket on Twitter or join us on Facebook.

