Boston Market Names Frances Allen As Chief Executive Officer

Golden, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Boston Market®, the rotisserie cooking and contemporary home style meal experts, today announced that Frances Allen has been named as Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. Ms. Allen succeeds George Michel upon his retirement.

With a proven track record of concept revitalization and growth in the restaurant industry, Ms. Allen joins Boston Market from Jack in the Box, where she has served as President since October 2014. Prior to Jack in the Box, Allen spent four years as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Denny’s, helping lead the successful Denny’s turnaround through the ‘America’s Diner’ repositioning. Prior to that she played a pivotal role elevating the Dunkin’ Donuts brand from a beloved regional to a national brand. She has also held leadership roles with Sony Ericsson Mobile Communications, PepsiCo, and Frito-Lay.

“Serving as CEO of Boston Market has been an honor and the highlight of my career,” said Michel. “I would like to thank the entire team for their tireless effort and commitment to making Boston Market a success and a great place to work. Frances is both a strategic and operational leader and I am confident that Boston Market will benefit greatly from her deep experience and expertise.”

“I am delighted to join the Boston Market team and lead this great company into its next chapter of strategic growth, brand building and culinary innovation,” said incoming Chief Executive Officer Frances Allen. “No other restaurant concept is more responsible for the rising popularity of rotisserie cooking and we see significant runway for further building the Boston Market brand. I am proud to lead a team whose top priority is serving high-quality, delicious, healthy and affordable home style rotisserie meals to our guests.”

Allen added, “Under George’s leadership, Boston Market launched its “Quality Guarantee,” which acts as a continued commitment to all guests that Boston Market will serve all-natural and fresh, never frozen, gluten-free, whole chicken with no added hormones, steroids, antibiotics or MSG. In addition, we have become the first national chicken-specialty chain to reach the goal of serving our customers 100 percent antibiotic-free rotisserie chicken. These commitments to transparency, ethical business practices, and quality are critical to building trust and brand loyalty with today’s consumer. We will build on the strong legacy that Boston Market has established since the 1990s to further improve our relevance with today’s busy families.”

An English native, Allen grew up in the town of Basingstoke. She graduated from the University of Southampton in 1983, studying Math and Actuarial Sciences, and briefly served as an Officer in the Royal Army Corps, attending Officer Training at Sandhurst Military Academy. She started her career in Advertising in London before moving to Asia and then the USA.

