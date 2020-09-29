Boston Market Invites Guests To “Fall in Love With Flavor” This Autumn With The Return of Chicken Marsala, Tuscan Chicken, and Roasted Garlic & Herb Chicken

Back by popular demand, Chicken Marsala and Tuscan Chicken specialties come to Boston Market restaurants nationwide alongside all new Cilantro Lime Rice and Warm Apple Cobbler dessert – but only for a limited time

Golden, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) With autumn well underway, the rotisserie everything experts at Boston Market ® are inviting guests to “fall in love with flavor” and retreat from the cool, crisp, fall weather by cozying up with a warm, and delicious take on its famous rotisserie chicken. Available for a limited time, guest favorites Chicken Marsala, Tuscan Chicken and Roasted Garlic & Herb Chicken return to Boston Market menus alongside Warm Apple Cobbler and all new Cilantro Lime Rice are now available at restaurants nationwide.

“This summer was unlike any other we’ve experienced in previous years, so we’re getting back to what we know, love and appreciate this fall with familiar flavors that we hope can offer some much needed comfort and security”, stated Randy Miller, President of Boston Market. “That is why we are so excited to be bring back our fan favorite chicken flavors just in time for fall, offer guests something familiar and delicious to enjoy with loved ones this season.”

The returning and new seasonal menu items are available at participating Boston Market restaurants nationwide and include:

Tuscan Chicken : Slow-roasted rotisserie chicken seasoned with Tuscan-inspired herbs and spices.

: Slow-roasted rotisserie chicken seasoned with Tuscan-inspired herbs and spices. Chicken Marsala : Rotisserie chicken sautéed with cremini mushrooms, garlic, fresh herbs and finished with sweet Marsala wine.

: Rotisserie chicken sautéed with cremini mushrooms, garlic, fresh herbs and finished with sweet Marsala wine. Roasted Garlic & Herb Rotisserie Chicken : Signature rotisserie chicken topped with herbs, parmesan cheese and a light garlic cream sauce, sprinkled with a toasted herb crunch.

: Signature rotisserie chicken topped with herbs, parmesan cheese and a light garlic cream sauce, sprinkled with a toasted herb crunch. Cilantro Lime Rice : Long Grain Rice flavored with refreshing Lime and Cilantro.

: Long Grain Rice flavored with refreshing Lime and Cilantro. Warm Apple Cobbler: Crisp cinnamon apples topped with a sweet cinnamon streusel.

The new seasonal menu items from Boston Market are available for delivery and contactless curbside pickup by visiting BostonMarket.com or via the Boston Market app.

Boston Market fans can also get an extra bonus when enjoying the seasonal menu items thanks to the “Rotisserie Rewards” program. The loyalty program, available via the new Boston Market mobile app for iOS and Android, online at BostonMarket.com or in-restaurant, allows customers to earn one point for every dollar they spend, which can be redeemed for free food and other exciting prizes – like a free holiday meal for 12.

For additional information on Boston Market, the seasonal menu offerings, brand news or to find your nearest location, please visit BostonMarket.com . Follow us @BostonMarket.

About Boston Market

Headquartered in Golden, Colorado, Boston Market Corporation has given time back to busy families and individuals for more than 30 years with quality, home style meals at a convenient value in more than 350 U.S. locations. Known as the experts in rotisserie cooking, the company prepares fresh chicken and USDA choice Prime Rib in signature rotisserie ovens and features an extensive selection of home style sides and made-from-scratch cornbread. As one of the country’s largest providers of catering services, Boston Market offers convenient, same-day orders and delivery for corporate and personal events of all sizes. In January 2017, Boston Market officially launched its “Quality Guarantee,” which acts as a continued commitment to all guests that Boston Market will serve all-natural and fresh, never frozen, gluten-free, whole chicken with no added hormones, steroids, antibiotics or MSG. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.bostonmarket.com . For the latest news and deals, follow @bostonmarket on Twitter or join us on Facebook.

Media Contact:

Seth Grugle, ICR

646-277-1200

BostonMarketPR@icrinc.com

The post Boston Market Invites Guests To "Fall in Love With Flavor" This Autumn With The Return of Chicken Marsala, Tuscan Chicken, and Roasted Garlic & Herb Chicken first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.