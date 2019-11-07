Boston Market Helps Put Joy On The Table This Thanksgiving With Complete Meal Options For Gatherings Of Every Size

Signature Boston Market Thanksgiving Heat & Serve meals, Holiday Catering, A La Carte and Home Delivery offerings promise multiple ways to enjoy a no-hassle celebration this holiday season

Golden, CO (RestaurantNews.com) The rotisserie everything experts at Boston Market®, better known this time of year as the “Holiday Experts®,” are aiming to bring the entire family around the table this Thanksgiving with countless holiday meal options to suit any celebration without breaking the bank. Starting at just $10 a person, every holiday feast offering from Boston Market – whether preordered and picked up in-restaurant, shipped directly to any front door or delivered via catering services – is sure to make every Thanksgiving, Friendsgiving or office gathering all the more festive and delicious.

“From hosting house guests to getting a jumpstart on those holiday shopping lists and everything in between, we all know how stressful the holidays can be. That’s why our goal at Boston Market is to give as much precious time back to those who need it most this Thanksgiving the only way we know how – by serving up delicious holiday feasts the entire family will love,” said Boston Market Chief Executive Officer, Frances Allen. “With countless options on our menu, you simply can’t go wrong when you’re looking to get Thanksgiving dinner done right with Boston Market. Pre-cooked complete meals, side dishes and desserts that you just reheat and serve are available for pickup in-restaurant or shipped to your home – or you can have us do all of the cooking! We can cater the meal right to your home or business or you can dine-in with us on Thanksgiving Day. We do it all, without the mess, without the fuss and with a whole lot of love, of course.”

The Thanksgiving meal options available at Boston Market this year include:

Holiday Heat & Serve: Chilled complete meals that include entrees, appetizers, sides and pies to feed four to 12 for as little as $10 per person are fully cooked and can be picked up at any Boston Market restaurant the week of Thanksgiving. Guests can even order a Complete Whole Roasted Turkey Meal for 12, which consists of a whole roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable stuffing, spinach artichoke dip and crackers, cranberry walnut relish, dinner rolls, one apple pie and one pumpkin pie.

Holiday Catering: Hot, ready-to-serve, buffet-style dinner for crowds of ten or more start at $10.99 per person and can be delivered straight to any home or office or picked up at any Boston Market restaurant.

Holiday Home Delivery: Twelve complete Thanksgiving spreads, a la carte sides and desserts can be shipped directly to your door with the push of a button. Now through Sunday, November 24, anyone in the contiguous United States can visit BostonMarket.com and order from a wide range of signature Boston Market Thanksgiving meal options, choosing their ideal match. Each pre-cooked order will ship frozen and, once fully thawed, be ready to heat and serve within two to three hours.

A La Carte: Perfect for those Boston Market guests who may need an extra entree, side, appetizer or dessert to get their holiday dinner table-ready, guests can order chilled, fully cooked options for pick up in restaurant the week of Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving Day Meal: Nearly all Boston Market locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day to offer guests who wish to dine-in or carry-out a traditional plated holiday meal featuring sliced roasted turkey breast or half signature rotisserie chicken, two sides, a dinner roll and a slice of apple or pumpkin pie for $13.99. A Family Feast for 3, whole pies and home style side dishes can also be picked up on Thanksgiving Day, while supplies last.

Boston Market fans can also get an extra bonus when placing an order* or dining with Boston Market this holiday season thanks to the new “Rotisserie Rewards” program. The loyalty program, available via the new Boston Market mobile app for iOS and Android, online at BostonMarket.com or in-restaurant, will allow customers to earn one point for every dollar they spend in-restaurant or online, which can be redeemed for free food and other exciting prizes – including a free holiday meal for 12 or even a one-ton helping of any of its world-famous sides.

For additional information on Boston Market holiday meal solutions, pricing and to place orders visit BostonMarket.com. Follow us @BostonMarket (#holidayexperts).

* Holiday Home Delivery purchases are ineligible for the Rotisserie Rewards program.

