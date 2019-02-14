Boston Market Expands Rotisserie Red Meat Offerings With New Rotisserie Brisket

For a limited time, guests can now order a Rotisserie Brisket Individual Meal starting at $13.99 Guest-favorite Rotisserie Prime Rib now also offered five nights a week

Golden, CO (RestaurantNews.com) The rotisserie everything experts at Boston Market are putting a new spin – and not just in its signature rotisserie ovens – on a classic cut of succulent beef this winter with the launch of Rotisserie Brisket. The second rotisserie beef offering from the company is now available as an individual meal entrée at all participating Boston Market locations nationwide for a limited time.

Available on Monday and Tuesday evenings starting at 5 p.m. and while supplies last, guests can relish in the mouthwatering flavors of the tender brisket, which has been slow-cooked to perfection in the rotisserie. Each Rotisserie Brisket Individual Meal is served with a side of smoky hickory BBQ sauce, choice of two regular sides and fresh-baked cornbread starting at $13.99.

“At Boston Market, it’s our mission to develop and create trailblazing dishes in and out of our rotisserie ovens that push the limits of both culinary innovation and guest satisfaction – dishes the entire family will love,” stated Tony Fialho, director of culinary innovation at Boston Market. “When we first launched Rotisserie Prime Rib last year, demand went through the roof, so we felt now was the perfect time to introduce our next red meat offering, our new Rotisserie Brisket. You never know what we might cook up next in our rotisserie ovens!”

Due to guest demand, Boston Market has also extended the availability of its popular Rotisserie Prime Rib from three to five days a week. Guests can now enjoy USDA Choice Prime Rib, slow- spun in rotisserie ovens for over an hour, along with two sides, fresh-baked cornbread, horseradish cream sauce and au jus after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings and after 12 p.m. on Sunday.

For additional information on the new Rotisserie Brisket at Boston Market, brand news or to find your nearest location, please visit BostonMarket.com . Follow us @BostonMarket.

At Boston Market, dinner is always ready. Headquartered in Golden, Colorado, Boston Market Corporation has given time back to busy families and individuals for more than 30 years with quality, home style meals at a convenient value in more than 440 U.S. locations. Known as the experts in rotisserie cooking, the company prepares fresh chicken and USDA choice Prime Rib in signature rotisserie ovens and features an extensive selection of home style sides and made-from-scratch cornbread. As one of the country’s largest providers of catering services, Boston Market offers convenient, same-day orders and delivery for corporate and personal events of all sizes. In January 2017, Boston Market officially launched its “Quality Guarantee,” which acts as a continued commitment to all guests that Boston Market will serve all-natural and fresh, never frozen, gluten-free, whole chicken with no added hormones, steroids, antibiotics or MSG. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.bostonmarket.com. For the latest news and deals, follow @bostonmarket on Twitter or join us on Facebook.

