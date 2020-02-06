Boston Market Embraces the Sweet and Saucy Sides of Love this Valentine’s Day with Limited Edition Bouquets of “BAE-by” Back Ribs

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Boston Market restaurants nationwide will sell one-of-a-kind bouquets made of new Baby Back Ribs only on Feb. 14 while supplies last

Golden, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Roses are red, violets are blue, but BAE-by Back Ribs are almost too good to be true! The rotisserie everything experts at Boston Market ® are bidding farewell to flowers and ciao to chocolates this Valentine’s Day with a new, one-of-a-kind gift for your bae – a romantic bouquet made of its newest menu offering, fall-off-the-bone Baby Back Ribs.

Beautifully assembled with one dozen tender, mouthwatering Boston Market Baby Back Ribs, the limited edition and sure-to-be-coveted BAE-by Back Ribs Bouquet will be available for purchase on Friday, February 14 in all Boston Market restaurants nationwide while supplies last for $29.99 each.

“When we first toyed with the idea of adding Baby Back Ribs to our menu, we knew we wanted to focus on flavor and quality,” said Chef Tony Fialho, director of culinary innovation at Boston Market. “That’s why we’re slow-cooking our ribs to fall-off-the-bone perfection before smothering them in Sweet Baby Ray’s famous hickory barbecue sauce. We just launched Baby Back Ribs a few weeks ago and our guests are loving them! On their own, our Baby Back Ribs are sure to delight barbeque enthusiasts everywhere, but when packaged in a delectable bouquet, they’re the picture perfect Valentine’s Day gift to help anyone delight – and feed – that special someone.”

Boston Market is also inviting guests to celebrate their bae over a shared plate of Baby Back Ribs, making it the perfect date-night spot for some Valentine’s Day lovin’. On February 14, couples can enjoy a romantic dinner for two, featuring two half orders of ribs, two sides per person and two pieces of cornbread, for only $20 with a coupon available online at BostonMarket.com .

Boston Market fans can also spread the love even further when enjoying the new Baby Back Ribs or any of their other favorites thanks to the recently launched “Rotisserie Rewards” program. The loyalty program, available via the new Boston Market mobile app for iOS and Android, online at BostonMarket.com or in-restaurant, allows customers to earn one point for every dollar they spend in-restaurant or online, which can be redeemed for free food and other exciting prizes – like a free holiday meal for 12.

For more information on the new Baby Back Ribs, special limited edition BAE-by Back Ribs Bouquet, $20 dinner for two and more, please visit BostonMarket.com . Follow us Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @BostonMarket.

