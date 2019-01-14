Boston Market closes Quakertown restaurant, leaving one Lehigh Valley location remaining

A restaurant specializing in rotisserie turkey breast, chicken pot pie, meatloaf and other home-style meals has closed in Quakertown.

Boston Market, a chain of more than 450 fast-casual restaurants nationwide, closed Jan. 6 at 69 N. West End Blvd., according to signs posted on the doors.

“Thank you for your support and patronage,” the signs read. “It has been a privilege and honor to serve you.”

The company, established in 1985 and headquartered in Golden, Colorado, has one remaining Lehigh Valley area restaurant at 385 S. Cedar Crest Blvd. in South Whitehall Township.

In 2015, a Boston Market restaurant on Grape Street in Whitehall Township closed in advance of the Lehigh Valley’s first Mission BBQ restaurant opening at the same site the following year.

Regional Boston Market restaurants can be found in Lansdale, Pottstown and Flemington, N.J.

A Boston Market spokesperson confirmed the closure on Friday, but as of 5 p.m. Monday, a follow-up question seeking a reason for the closure had not been answered.

Plans for the stand-alone Quakertown Plaza building, in front of Buffalo Wild Wings, are unclear.

A Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant is listed as “coming soon” to 69 N. West End Blvd. in Quakertown on the company’s website, but Erin Wolford, Chipotle’s senior director of external communications, said the company does not have a planned location in Quakertown.

“This is an error and is being fixed,” Wolford said.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog