Boston Market Brings the Heat to the Chicken Sandwich Wars with All-New Nashville Hot

The hottest crispy chicken sandwich to ever hit your lips debuts at restaurants nationwide with a special buy-one-get-one free offer alongside new and returning rotisserie favorites;

New Nashville-inspired selections support Music City with donation to local non-profit

Golden, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) The chicken sandwich wars are over. Enter: the Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich from Boston Market ®. The rotisserie everything experts and reigning chicken royalty for more than 30 years are heating things up this winter – and putting competitors to shame – with its first-ever crispy chicken sandwich. Available for a limited time, guests can fire up their taste buds with the oh-yeah-you’re-gonna-sweat Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich, plus two additional Nashville Hot menu offerings, including a spicy new take on its famous rotisserie chicken. A new, fire-free Crispy Chicken BLT Sandwich and Crispy Chicken with White Gravy Meal, plus returning guest favorites Chicken Marsala and Roasted Garlic & Herb Chicken, are also hitting Boston Market restaurants for a limited time.

To celebrate its victory in the chicken sandwich wars, Boston Market is inviting all guests to enjoy a sandwich on the house, er, castle. Today, Jan. 25 and Tuesday, Jan. 26, anyone who purchases a Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken sandwich and drink will receive a second sandwich for free, doubling down on all the heat that can’t be beat.

“2020 is behind us, and so are the chicken sandwich wars. We’ve been bringing the heat in our rotisserie ovens for more than 30 years, and our new Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich proves that there’s only room for one chicken expert in this country. Boston Market is and always will be king,” stated Randy Miller, President of Boston Market. “With this new menu, we wanted to introduce Music City’s legendary hot sauce flavor to all of our guests across the country, and there’s no better way to do that than alongside our legendary rotisserie chicken and a crispy chicken sandwich that will quickly become the best thing our guests (and probably our competitors) will have ever tasted. Our Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich is no doubt the best sandwich out there today, and we challenge everyone to put it to the taste – a taste test, of course.”

The new Nashville Hot menu from Boston Market is inspired by the legendary, complex flavor profile of the equally spicy-and-sweet trademark of Music City. The smoky Nashville Hot sauce at Boston Market, which perfectly blends cayenne pepper and chili powder with sugar, garlic and a handful of secret spices, not only brings this local staple to guests from coast to coast, but does good while tasting good in the process. In tandem with its new menu launch, Boston Market will be donating $5,000 to Hands On Nashville , a local non-profit that aims to meet community needs by connecting volunteers with 200-plus nonprofits, schools and other civic organizations.

The new, limited edition Nashville Hot menu items include:

Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Sandwich : Crispy chicken breast with a smoky Nashville Hot sauce, pickles and ranch dressing on a brioche bun.

: Crispy chicken breast with a smoky Nashville Hot sauce, pickles and ranch dressing on a brioche bun. Nashville Hot Rotisserie Chicken Meal : Signature rotisserie chicken with a smoky, Nashville Hot sauce and a garnish of dill pickle chips. Served with two regular sides and cornbread.

: Signature rotisserie chicken with a smoky, Nashville Hot sauce and a garnish of dill pickle chips. Served with two regular sides and cornbread. Nashville Hot Crispy Chicken Meal: Crispy chicken breast topped with a smoky Nashville Hot sauce with a garnish of dill pickle chips. Served with two regular sides and cornbread.

Additional new and returning guest favorites available at restaurants nationwide include:

New Crispy Chicken BLT Sandwich : Crispy chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing on a brioche bun.

: Crispy chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing on a brioche bun. New Crispy Country Chicken with White Gravy Meal : Crispy chicken breast topped with peppery white country gravy. Served with two regular sides and cornbread.

: Crispy chicken breast topped with peppery white country gravy. Served with two regular sides and cornbread. Chicken Marsala Rotisserie Chicken Meal : Rotisserie chicken sautéed with cremini mushrooms, garlic, fresh herbs and finished with sweet Marsala wine. Served with two regular sides and cornbread.

: Rotisserie chicken sautéed with cremini mushrooms, garlic, fresh herbs and finished with sweet Marsala wine. Served with two regular sides and cornbread. Roasted Garlic & Herb Rotisserie Chicken Meal: Signature rotisserie chicken topped with herbs, parmesan cheese and a light garlic cream sauce, sprinkled with a toasted herb crunch. Served with two regular sides and cornbread.

In addition to being served in-restaurant or via drive-thru, where available, all menu items from Boston Market can be ordered for takeout, delivery and contactless curbside pickup by visiting BostonMarket.com or placing an order via the Boston Market app.

Boston Market fans can also get an extra bonus when spicing up lunch or dinner thanks to the “Rotisserie Rewards” program. The loyalty program, available via the Boston Market mobile app for iOS and Android, online at BostonMarket.com or in-restaurant, allows customers to earn one point for every dollar they spend, which can be redeemed for free food and other exciting prizes – like a free holiday meal for 12.

For additional information on Boston Market, its newest menu offerings, brand news or to find your nearest location, please visit BostonMarket.com . Follow us @BostonMarket.

About Boston Market

Headquartered in Golden, Colorado, Boston Market Corporation has given time back to busy families and individuals for more than 30 years with quality, home style meals at a convenient value in more than 350 U.S. locations. Known as the experts in rotisserie cooking, the company prepares fresh chicken and USDA choice Prime Rib in signature rotisserie ovens and features an extensive selection of home-style sides and made-from-scratch cornbread. As one of the country’s largest providers of catering services, Boston Market offers convenient, same-day orders and delivery for corporate and personal events of all sizes. In January 2017, Boston Market officially launched its “Quality Guarantee,” which acts as a continued commitment to all guests that Boston Market will serve all-natural and fresh, never frozen, gluten-free, whole chicken with no added hormones, steroids, antibiotics or MSG. For more information, visit the company’s website at bostonmarket.com . For the latest news and deals, follow @bostonmarket on Twitter , Instagram or join us on Facebook .

