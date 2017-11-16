Boston Market Aims To Make This Thanksgiving The Easiest And Most Stress-Free Yet With A Variety Of Holiday Offers

The Holiday Experts® at Boston Market are plating up a cornucopia of ways to help get holiday dinner done right just in time for Turkey Day

Golden, CO (RestaurantNews.com) With the average American enjoying more than one Thanksgiving feast this year, and the typical feast welcoming more than nine people a sitting, the hustle and bustle of holiday meal prep can make anyone want to toss in the kitchen towel cold turkey. Whether you’re gearing up to host your first or fourteenth Thanksgiving feast, the Holiday Experts® at Boston Market are here to make any holiday dinner simple, special and easy as pie with a full menu of holiday meal solutions sure to put joy on the table and bring families closer together.

According to a national survey conducted by Boston Market this month, approximately 1 in 3 consumers (30 percent) reported feeling nervous about cooking a Thanksgiving meal and nearly half will use prepared foods within their holiday meal.* From Heat & Serve Thanksgiving meals that are pre-cooked and can be picked up chilled before Thanksgiving to Holiday Catering delivered for ten or more and even a Thanksgiving Day meal available in-restaurant, Boston Market is offering a number of ways to ease Thanksgiving prep and encourage consumers and their company to enjoy a no-hassle holiday meal.

The full menu of Boston Market holiday meal options include:

Holiday Heat & Serve: Chilled complete meals, entrees, sides or pies to feed four to twelve are fully cooked and can be ordered ahead of time and picked up in any Boston Market restaurant the week of Thanksgiving. For $119.99, guests can order a Complete Thanksgiving Meal for 12, featuring a whole roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry walnut relish, vegetable stuffing, dinner rolls, spinach artichoke dip and crackers, one apple pie and one pumpkin pie.

Thanksgiving Day Meal: Join Boston Market on Thanksgiving Day for a traditional, delicious plated meal featuring sliced roasted turkey breast or half signature rotisserie chicken, two sides, a dinner roll and a slice of apple pie or pumpkin pie for $12.99. Family Meals, whole pies and hot side dishes can also be picked up on November 23 as last minute additions to accompany any meal.

A La Carte: Need an extra side for your celebration or looking for another option or appetizer to round out your meal? Order chilled, fully cooked main dishes, appetizers, sides or pies ahead of time and pick up in any Boston Market restaurant the week of Thanksgiving. These items will also be available for purchase in-restaurant on Thanksgiving Day while supplies last.

Holiday Catering: Get it while it’s hot with buffet-style dinner for groups of ten or more starting at $10.49 per person which can be delivered to your home or office or picked up at Boston Market restaurants for parties big and small.

Thanksgiving Home Delivery: In addition to the holiday options listed above, Boston Market recently launched its first-ever Thanksgiving Home Delivery program that offers complete Thanksgiving spreads shipped right to the front door. Through November 19, consumers in the continental United States can visit BostonMarket.com to order from a menu of five, fully-prepared and pre-cooked signature Boston Market Thanksgiving Heat & Serve meal options starting at $84.99 (plus tax and shipping). Each order will ship frozen and once fully thawed, ready to heat and serve within two to three hours.

“Thanksgiving is all about home style cooking that brings loved ones together around the dinner table, and it’s our mission to lend a helping hand in the kitchen or at our restaurants to make those meal preparations as easy as possible,” stated Boston Market Vice President of Marketing Tim Hartmann. “It’s our holiday joy to provide five different, yet delicious ways our guests can enjoy a Boston Market holiday meal this Thanksgiving.”

Nearly all Boston Market locations will be open on Thanksgiving Day (menu selections and hours may vary by location). For pricing, menu details and to place holiday orders visit BostonMarket.com or call 866-977-9090. Follow us on social media @BostonMarket #holidayexperts.

* Boston Market conducted the nationwide online survey in October 2017 among 1,001 adults ages 18+ who celebrate Thanksgiving with a meal and own some level of responsibility for cooking/providing food at the meal. The sample was surveyed through independent third-party ROI Rocket Online Survey Panel.

About Boston Market

At Boston Market, dinner is always ready. Boston Market Corporation, headquartered in Golden, Colorado, has given time back to busy families and individuals for 30 years with quality, home style meals at a convenient value in more than 450 U.S. locations. The expert in rotisserie cooking, Boston Market prepares its fresh chicken and all natural turkey in signature rotisserie ovens and features an extensive selection of home style sides and made-from-scratch cornbread. As one of the country’s largest providers of catering services, Boston Market offers convenient, same-day orders and delivery for corporate and personal events of all sizes. In January 2017, Boston Market officially launched its “Quality Guarantee,” which acts as a continued commitment to all guests that Boston Market will serve all-natural and fresh, never frozen, gluten-free, whole chicken with no added hormones, steroids, antibiotics or MSG. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.bostonmarket.com. For the latest news and deals, follow @bostonmarket on Twitter or join us on Facebook.

