Boston Hospitality Veteran Bruno Marini Joins Tavistock Restaurant Collection as Area Director of New England Restaurants

Marini brings over 25 years of leading hospitality experience to the group’s Back Bay, Waterfront and Wayland locations

Boston, MA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Tavistock Restaurant Collection (TRC) is excited to announce the addition of Bruno Marini as Area Director of New England, overseeing the operations of the group’s long-standing establishments in Boston and the surrounding areas, including Abe & Louie’s, Atlantic Fish, both Joe’s Waterfront and Newbury Street locations, and Wayland’s Coach Grill. Marini, a Level 1 Certified Sommelier and seasoned professional, understands the importance of delivering exceptional dining experiences to guests, connecting communities, and serving the very best food, drinks, and service a concept can offer.

As Area Director, Marini is dedicated to building upon the already stellar legacy of the Tavistock Restaurant Collection and its restaurants in Boston. In his new role, he will work to ensure all New England restaurants operate under TRC’s highest standard of service that has led to its decades-long impressive legacy. Included under his direction are the managerial, culinary, and front-of-the house staffs of Back Bay restaurants Abe & Louie’s, Atlantic Fish Company and Joe’s on Newbury Street, as well the Joe’s location in Boston’s North End waterfront neighborhood and Wayland’s Coach Grill.

A graduate of Johnson & Wales in 1991, Marini worked his way up through the managerial ranks of several legendary restaurants, learning from such renowned chefs and restaurateurs as Lydia Shire and Anthony Ambrose. In 2000, Marini assumed the role of General Manager at the highly regarded French-American restaurant The Federalist, located at the prestigious XV Beacon hotel. During his time there, he helped bring the restaurant to award-winning status, earning the Wine Spectator Grand Award for the years between 2001 to 2006.

In 2010, Marini joined the Varano Group, helping restaurateur Nick Varano build his portfolio with the openings of Strega locations in the Seaport, Boston’s Park Plaza, and Woburn, as well as the launch of several cafes and fast casual concepts. After five years with the Varano Group, Marini joined the Pyramid Hotel Group, helping to run the impressive line-up of restaurants in Boston and beyond, including the Envoy Hotel in the Seaport, 16 On the Park in Baltimore, and more.

In addition to Marini’s impressive resume of restaurant roles, he has also spent the last few decades as an active member of the community, volunteering his time and talents to a number of organizations, including the Mass General Hospital for Children’s Cancer Center.

About Tavistock Restaurant Collection

Tavistock Restaurant Collection is an Orlando-based privately held company operating iconic and unique dining concepts across the United States. Since its founding, Tavistock Restaurant Collection has been recognized for its creativity and dedication to excellence in food, drink, service, and atmosphere with each and every dining experience. Tavistock Restaurant Collection strives to consistently create innovative hospitality experiences that enrich the lives of its guests, its teams, and the communities they serve. Tavistock Restaurant Collection’s reputation is built on modern ambience, superior service, culinary artistry, and drinks of the highest caliber. For more information, please visit? tavistockrestaurantcollection.com .

For more information on Tavistock Restaurant Collection and its various restaurants and locations, visit www.tavistockrestaurantcollection.com .

