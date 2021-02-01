The Boss is Back! Soulman’s Bar-B-Que Brings the Boss Hog to North Texas

North Texas’ Favorite Bar-B-Que Piles Up the Pork

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) In their tradition of bringing North Texans the meats they love, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que is bringing back the Boss Hog, a hefty sandwich full of hickory-smoked ham, pulled pork, sausage, and bacon piled high on Soulman’s signature bun.

“When we introduced the world to the Boss Hog in 2016, we were overwhelmed at the great response. We have established a tradition of bringing unique and delicious combinations to our menu, and this limited-time return is no different, says Brett Randle, CEO of Soulman’s Bar-B-Que.

Priced at $10.99, this combination includes two of Soulman’s signature homemade sides and a 16-ounce drink. The Boss Hog is available at all 18 Soulman’s locations for a limited time.

“While we will always remain steadfast to our tried-and-true meats and sides, we are excited to roll-out more new menu items in 2021, to expand the flavor profiles and choices for our guests, whether it be in our restaurants or their homes through takeout and delivery,” Randle says.

About Soulman’s Bar-B-Que

For more than 45 years, Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has satisfied the hardest to please bar-b-que lovers….Texans! Founded in Pleasant Grove, Texas in 1974, Soulman’s had only a few simple goals – serve great Texas-style BBQ and offer friendly, sincere service. Soulman’s original family recipes are still the foundation for the company’s success from their 8 different types of meat that are smoked “low & slow” over only hickory wood to their famous homemade sides, including Ranch house beans and Texas style cream corn! Throughout the years, this family-owned and operated company has remained true to its original strive for success and customer satisfaction and is honored to be considered one of the Top Bar-B-Que Chains in America (2018) and Best Bar-B-Que in Dallas for Takeout & Delivery (2020).

Soulman’s currently owns and operates 18 North and East Texas locations in Allen , Cedar Hill , Forney , Garland , Greenville , Hurst , Lancaster , Lewisville , Mansfield , Mesquite , Quinlan , Red Oak , Rockwall I-30 , Rockwall Goliad , Royse City , Sulphur Springs , Terrell and Van . To learn more about Soulman’s Bar-B-Que, visit them online at http://www.soulmans.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/soulmansbbq .

