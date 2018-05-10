Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine inks deal for west Orange County restaurant

Turkish restaurant Bosphorous will open a fourth area restaurant in the Hamlin retail and housing development in west Orange County.

Turkish plans to open in a new 3,000-square-foot space under construction near new Independence Parkway and Hamlin Groves Trail, according to ACRE Commercial Real Estate, who represented Bosphorous with the lease.

It is slated to open in the fourth quarter of 2018 and should have about 50 employees.

Bosphorous is the perennial Orlando Sentinel Foodie Award winner for best Middle Eastern food that opened on Park Avenue in Winter Park in 2006 and is known for its authentic Turkish food such as kebaps, humus, and savory lamb dishes. It has since expanded to restaurants in the Dr. Phillips neighborhood and Lake Nona.

“Bosphorous has received rave reviews due to their strong commitment to great food, service, atmosphere and quality,” said a statement from ACRE managing partner Sandi Bargfrede. “From their affluent Park Avenue location, a location on Restaurant Row, a third in Lake Nona this fourth location in Hamlin, will bring their authentic Turkish Cuisine and an additional 50+ jobs to the community in the fast-growing Central Florida market.”

In addition to the new western Orange County location, Bosphorous is looking for expansion into Lake Mary and Oviedo.

The Hamlin project is a large, mixed-use development with several restaurant projects coming later this year, including restaurants themed after Ford Motor Co., Al Capone-themed pizzeria and an English pub.

Got a news tip? karnold@orlandosentinel.com or 407-420-5664; Twitter, @kylelarnold or facebook.com/bykylearnold