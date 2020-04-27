On The Border Takes Their Fiesta Digital, Launching New Leading Digital Ordering Platform

World’s largest Mexican Casual Brand accelerated rollout of Order One, with Ground Control and Connect Delivery Solutions aimed to provide greater convenience to their guests nationwide.

Bellevue, WA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Restaurant Revolution Technologies (Revolution) today officially announced its partnership with the restaurant brand On The Border by launching Order One Enterprise, Revolution’s innovative online and mobile ordering product of the burgeoning Order One platform.

On The Border recently launched their new online platform with technology solutions designed for convenience, facilitating off-premise orders and enabling contactless payments, accelerating the launch ahead of the growing COVID-19 health crisis. Ground Control enables customers to order delivery direct from the On The Border website, www.ontheborder.com, and have the order fulfilled by third party delivery service providers, like DoorDash , while also enabling future communication directly with these guests. The Connect product takes orders placed on third party marketplaces, like UberEats and DoorDash, and directly inserts those orders into the On The Border POS for seamless operational order flow.

“Getting On The Border and bringing the “fiesta” home to you has become easier than ever, because navigating our menu is easy, fulfillment of orders happens seamlessly and now ordering our signature favorites and even pre-made margaritas is literally clicks away,” said Roy Bebermeyer, Vice President of IT at On The Border. “Looking beyond the current pandemic and however long it may last, Order One enables our brand to not simply survive, but thrive long term.”

With the timing of On The Border’s Order One launch during the health crisis, the Revolution and On The Border teams worked to add alcohol sales to digital transactions along with other menu changes. The menu changes enabled On The Border to pivot and offer items and specials to meet customer demand and optimize sales.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with On The Border to not only drive off-premise sales during this health crisis but build a sustainable off-premise business model for the future, regardless of the situation,” said Revolution CEO Brad Duea. “We continue to innovate our platform and offer new features and programs like curbside pickup, limited menus, family menus and alcohol sales to increase sales opportunities for our client operators like On The Border.”

On the Border invites everyone to order their favorite border-style favorites paired with ice-cold margaritas online. Takeout and Delivery from the brand includes everything from margaritas, beer and wine (where available based on state and local law) signature queso, tacos and enchiladas. To place an online order, guests can just visit ontheborder.com/order.

Revolution’s unified omni-channel ordering platform, Order One, incorporates all customer orders, whether they were placed via web, mobile, social, phone, text or chat, directly into the restaurant’s point of sale (POS) system for optimal efficiency. Revolution, with its Order One platform, is an innovative leader in the digital ordering space and the platform includes the following guest-centric features:

A fully branded presentation of menus with real-time updates based on menu item availability.

Ground Control delivery enablement capabilities providing customers the opportunity to order directly from the restaurant’s website and opt for delivery fulfilled by third party delivery services like DoorDash without the use of tablets that require data re-entry.

Monitoring of submitted orders from start to finish and providing order management protection. If there’s a problem, such as credit card processing failures, Order One, along with its live issue monitoring and order resolution team, will troubleshoot in real-time and ensure customer satisfaction.

Capturing data for a comprehensive look at all ordering channels and necessary data to drive revenue and make crucial business decisions.

Group ordering capabilities to have a group order managed, submitted and paid for by a single payer or multiple payers.

Repeat ordering capabilities for customers to quickly repeat previously placed or favorited orders at a click of a button for fast and easy reordering.

Social media login and sharing capabilities for customers to easily sync and login via social media accounts and directly share menu items, favorites and other content across social platforms.

3rd party integrations with POS, loyalty, gift card, payment processing, marketing and analytics partner technologies.

For information on Revolution and its Order One platform, visit rrtusa.com .

About Restaurant Revolution Technologies

RRT Holdings, LLC (Revolution) is the off-premise partner for restaurants nationwide. Through its Order One platform, it provides a unified web, mobile and voice order management software platform that seamlessly integrates into restaurant point of sale systems. Revolution’s delivery enablement programs fulfilled by DoorDash, marketplace order insertion services, backend services and data capture capabilities allow restaurants to seamlessly serve off-premise orders and provide a premium, branded start-to-finish experience for their customers. Learn more at www.rrtusa.com or follow on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

About On The Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand. Known for its award-winning margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. With over 140 restaurants in 31 states and Asia, there’s always a fiesta waiting at On The Border. For more information, visit ontheborder.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .