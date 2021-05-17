On The Border Takes Bold Flavors to the Next Level with Launch of New Menu

World’s largest Mexican casual dining brand debuts enhanced, innovative new dishes, brings back original favorites and announces internal Top Chef competition

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Since 1982, On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina has been a place where guests can celebrate the bold flavors that Texas and Mexico are best known for in a vibrant, Border-style atmosphere.

Now, as the go-to dining destination for Tex-Mex aficionados, On The Border is elevating the guest experience with a new menu that showcases the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand’s lively beginning. The revamped menu features a design that takes guests back to its glory days in the 80’s and highlights new bolder-than-ever dishes.

Available now, guests at all On The Border locations can enjoy new recipes for items like Premium, Mesquite-Grilled Fajitas with more tender steak rich in flavor, the Big Bordurrito and handcrafted tacos with better quality ingredients in every bite, as well as overall enhancements to its classic dishes, such as enchiladas, quesadillas, street tacos and more. The brand has also layered new fresh and flavorful ingredients into its fan-favorite Bolder Border Bowl.

For continued menu innovation, On The Border is utilizing an internal Top Chef competition. In this competition, the brand’s tenured culinary managers and cocineros will create delicious dishes to be featured at On The Border for a limited time. Twice a year, On The Border will spotlight a new winning Border-Style Mex creation.

And of course, since On The Border is renowned for its award-winning margaritas, it only makes sense that the brand debuts fresh, hand-shaken ‘Ritas to complement the sizzling food. Guests can sip on the new Bold Pineapple ‘Rita, Bolder Spicy Pineapple ‘Rita or the Boldest Smoky Pineapple ‘Rita alongside their fresh, Border-style food.

On The Border’s new menu is part of an overall brand enhancement to improve the guest experience. The brand is planning to optimize technology with the rollout of a new online ordering system, and On The Border will launch a new reward program that allows guests to earn points for every visit to redeem for food and beverages.

“For almost four decades, On The Border has been the spot for mesquite-grilled fajitas and ice-cold margaritas served in a fun and energetic setting,” said Chief Marketing Officer Edithann Ramey. “This brand has grown so much over the years, but we want to bring back the vibe that first brought guests through our doors. We believe we can re-engage with our guests by living up to our glory days. That’s why we’re revamping our menu with bolder food and the best margaritas around. We can’t wait to see what our loyal fans have to say about all of the exciting new initiatives On The Border has going on.”

On The Border’s new menu is available for guests to enjoy however they want it – try it in the dining room, at the bar or out on the patio, or for to-go or delivery. Alcohol to-go orders are available at participating locations. For those who want to host a fiesta at home with the new menu, On The Border Catering can support small to large parties.

As always, On The Border’s top priority is the health and well-being of its guests, which is why its restaurants have reopened under a “People First” program with the most enhanced level of standards that involve processes implemented to ensure a safe environment for its guests. To view the full list of On The Border’s new safety standards, visit ontheborder.com/events/open .

About On The Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand. Known for its award-winning margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. With over 125 restaurants in 31 states and Asia, there’s always a fiesta waiting at On The Border. For more information, visit ontheborder.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

