On The Border Spurs Franchise Growth Across the Country with Execution of Two New Deals

World’s largest Mexican casual dining brand prepares to open in McAllen, Texas this fall and Anchorage, Alaska in early 2022

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is getting ready to bring its bold, border-style Mex and ice-cold margaritas to the most northern and southern ends of the country!

Fueled by a renewed, aggressive franchise push, the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand recently signed an area development agreement to add two locations to its pipeline in Anchorage, Alaska and McAllen, Texas.

On The Border recently partnered with franchisee Perspective Hospitality to open its first restaurant in South Padre Island earlier this spring. Following success at the new location, Perspective Hospitality signed on to expand its portfolio with On The Border and open a second restaurant in McAllen this fall in the Embassy Suites, located at 800 Convention Center Blvd.

“I believe McAllen hasn’t seen a national Tex-Mex brand in nearly 20 years,” said Manager of Perspective Hospitality Hershal Patel. “We’re thrilled to introduce On The Border to this city and add a second location to our portfolio. Over the past few years, McAllen, and specifically Palms Crossing, has cemented its role as a dine-out hot spot for the upper Valley. Perspective Hospitality is looking forward to bringing On The Border’s unique and vibrant atmosphere to our flagship Embassy Suites by Hilton hotel.”

Following the McAllen restaurant opening, On The Border is teaming up with multi-unit franchise operators Jack Lewis, Ray Kizer and Richard Hobbs of Firetap Tikahtnu, LLC to make its Alaska debut. Slated to open in early 2022 in the Tikahtnu Commons Outdoor Mall in Anchorage, located at 1148 N. Muldoon, the new restaurant will be situated among many national retailers and will be within walking distance from the IMAX Regal Theatres latest movie entertainment center.

“We are so excited to bring the very first On The Border to Alaska, the last Frontier,” said Lewis, Firetap Tikahtnu managing partner. “There is nothing in the area that compares to On The Border’s bold flavors of Texas and Mexico, so we are eager to establish the best-in-class brand up north. We’ve secured a great location just outside the JBER military installation, making it easy for America’s heroes to enjoy our lively ambiance. We can’t wait to introduce On The Border’s delicious Tex-Mex specialties to Anchorage locals.”

“On The Border has made significant strides in franchising over the last year,” said On The Border Chief Real Estate Officer Mike Wood. “We continue to prove that we are a leader in the Mexican casual dining space as we introduce our brand to several new markets, including Anchorage and McAllen. We look forward to working with even more incredible franchisees as we spur tremendous growth across the nation.”

On The Border is always looking for experienced multi-unit restaurant owners/operators to join its growing team of franchisees. For more information about franchise opportunities, franchise@ontheborder.com .

About On The Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand. Known for its award-winning margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. With over 125 restaurants in 31 states and Asia, there’s always a fiesta waiting at On The Border. For more information, visit ontheborder.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About Perspective Hospitality Management Services

Perspective Hospitality is a Texas-based hospitality company with over 30 years of hotel development and operations experience. Perspective’s flagship properties include the top-performing Hilton Garden Inn and recently-opened Courtyard by Marriott on South Padre Island, Texas. They are also nearing completion of a 175-room Embassy Suites by Hilton hotel in Round Rock, Texas.

Perspective Hospitality’s business activities include lodging (hotels and vacation rentals), food service, software development, apparel retail and wholesale, advertising, branding, and licensing.

For more information regarding Perspective Hospitality Management Services, please visit PerspectiveHMS.com .

About Firetap Tikahtnu

Firetap Tikahtnu, LLC is part of an Alaska-based hospitality company with over 40 years of restaurant experience, operating national franchises such as Krispy Kreme Doughnuts of Winston, Salem, N.C. and Burgerfi All-Natural Burgers, Custards, and Fries of West Palm Beach, Florida. In addition to its chain concepts, members of the partnership retain interests in a multitude of independently developed, well-known Alaskan concepts inclusive of the Peanut Farm Sports Grill, McGinley’s Irish Pub, and Firetap Alehouse.

Contact:

Kathryn Ward

Champion Management

972-930-9933

kward@championmgt.com

More from On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

The post On The Border Spurs Franchise Growth Across the Country with Execution of Two New Deals first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.