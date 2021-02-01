On The Border’s Queso Fest is Back and Cheesier Than Ever

Texas Queso Fries, Melted Queso Fundido, Cheesy Queso Enchiladas and more now available

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) For the love of queso … Everyone’s favorite cheesy good menu lineup has returned to On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina !

That’s right. The world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand’s legendary Queso Fest is back for another fiesta! In honor of Queso Fest’s return, On The Border is debuting new dishes featuring its signature mouthwatering queso and other delicious melted cheeses. Guests can now indulge in these border-style flavors:

Texas Queso Fries – Queso-smothered fries, topped with melted white Mexican cheese, crispy bacon crumbles, creamy avocado ranch dressing and sliced pickled jalapeños.

– Queso-smothered fries, topped with melted white Mexican cheese, crispy bacon crumbles, creamy avocado ranch dressing and sliced pickled jalapeños. Melted Queso Fundido – Melted Mexican and Monterey Jack cheeses mixed tableside with caramelized onions, poblano peppers and chorizo. Enjoy by scooping warm fundido onto hand-pressed flour tortillas.

– Melted Mexican and Monterey Jack cheeses mixed tableside with caramelized onions, poblano peppers and chorizo. Enjoy by scooping warm fundido onto hand-pressed flour tortillas. Queso Steak Torta – Fajita steak with Mexican white cheese, pico de gallo, lime chimichurri and On The Border’s signature queso in a toasted bolillo roll, served with fries.

– Fajita steak with Mexican white cheese, pico de gallo, lime chimichurri and On The Border’s signature queso in a toasted bolillo roll, served with fries. Cheesy Queso Enchiladas – Two cheese enchiladas topped with On The Border’s signature queso and pico de gallo, served with Mexican rice and choice of beans.

– Two cheese enchiladas topped with On The Border’s signature queso and pico de gallo, served with Mexican rice and choice of beans. Grilled Queso Chicken – Simple and delicious, this perfectly seasoned mesquite-grilled chicken breast is topped with On The Border’s signature queso and fresh sliced avocado, served with sautéed vegetables and cilantro lime rice.



To add to the bold lineup, queso lovers can enjoy a melted helping of queso on any meal. All they have to do is ask On The Border for a $1 Queso ‘Pour’ Favor!

And what’s a delicious Mexican dish without a margarita to complement it? Of course, each new Queso Fest item pairs perfectly with On The Border’s $5 Monthly Margarita roster. In January, guests can kick off Queso Fest with the Fiery Berry ‘Rita (featuring Fireball® Cinnamon Whiskey), followed by the 1800 Grande ‘Rita (with 1800 Silver Tequila) in February and the Lucky ‘Rita (including Midori Melon) in March.

“It’s been a challenging time for our guests and our team members, so to be able to bring back our Queso fest and celebrate a new year and better days ahead with this fun and tasty menu is very exciting,” said Chief Marketing Officer Edithann Ramey. “Who better to introduce a full menu of queso-inspired items than On The Border? Our queso’s bold flavors is what we’re known for, so we used it as inspiration for some great new choices which then perfectly pair with one of our hand-shaken margs. Everything about our Queso fest will have you saying, ‘más queso, por favor!’”

Queso Fest items are available at all On The Border restaurants and for to-go. Even margaritas are available for to-go (at participating locations)!

For more information and the location nearest you, visit ontheborder.com .

As always, On The Border’s top priority is the health and well-being of its guests, which is why its restaurants have reopened under a “People First” program with the most enhanced level of standards that involve processes implemented to ensure a safe environment for its guests. To view the full list of On The Border’s new safety standards, visit ontheborder.com/events/open .

About On The Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand. Known for its award-winning margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. With over 125 restaurants in 31 states and Asia, there’s always a fiesta waiting at On The Border. For more information, visit ontheborder.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

