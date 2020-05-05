On The Border Reopens Dining Rooms in Five States

World’s largest Mexican casual dining brand to start serving dine-in guests in Georgia, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas on May 6

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is set to reopen its dining rooms and start serving its iconic border-style food to guests in 45 restaurants across Georgia, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Texas on May 6. Many locations will have new modified hours, so please check ontheborder.com for hours by location.

As always, On The Border’s top priority is the health and well-being of its guests, which is why its restaurants are reopening under a “People First” program with the most enhanced level of standards that involve processes implemented to ensure a safe environment for its guests.

All of On The Border’s dining rooms in these states will follow all capacity requirements and social distancing protocols by removing tables from service and having guests stay outside of the building until their table is ready. The restaurants are also implementing enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures:

There will be dedicated team members whose sole job is to constantly clean countertops, tables, chairs, door handles and more.

On The Border will be offering disposable menus, with a limited but ample offering of its signature items.

All team members will have to complete a Health Questionnaire and have their temperature checked before clocking in.

Team members will also be required to wear masks and gloves, which will be changed frequently throughout their shift.

There will not be any bar-top service, but alcoholic drinks and On The Border’s award-winning margaritas will still be available.

To view the full list of On The Border’s new safety standards, visit

https://www.ontheborder.com/events/open

“We are excited to reopen our dining rooms and to start serving our border-style classics,” said CEO Matt Hood. “Reopening our dining rooms will not be a one size fits all scenario. That’s why we will reopen slowly and cautiously in a way that allows us to best serve our communities. We are committed to providing the safest environment possible for our team members and guests.”

For more information and the location nearest you, visit ontheborder.com .

About On The Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand. Known for its award-winning margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. With over 150 restaurants in 31 states and Asia, there’s always a fiesta waiting at On The Border. For more information, visit ontheborder.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .