On The Border Prepares to Serve More Bold Flavors on the Jersey Shore

World’s largest Mexican casual dining brand set to open exciting new prototype in Toms River’s Ocean County Mall this summer

Toms River, NJ ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Jersey Shore can’t get enough of On The Border ‘s crave-worthy Tex-Mex flavors, which is why the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand is expanding into Toms River this summer!

The iconic brand is partnering with Simon Properties Group to become an anchor restaurant in the city’s new outdoor shopping and dining development. Located in Ocean County Mall at 1201 Hooper Avenue, this opening will mark On The Border’s first new corporately owned unit to debut since 2017.

At the new Toms River restaurant, On The Border is introducing an all-new prototype featuring a fresh design with comfortable adobe colors balanced with traditional Mexican accents. A new décor package with artwork inspired by the brand’s heritage rounds out the restaurant’s vibrant atmosphere. The enhanced, efficient footprint will allow for expedited service times and include an OTB To-Go station to streamline the delivery and pickup process.

The new On The Border will be a Tex-Mex aficionado’s dream. They can indulge in the brand’s mouthwatering menu, including signature chips and queso, sizzling fajitas – like its new Texas-sized Smokehouse Fajita Platter – and, of course, one-of-a-kind shaken margaritas.

In preparation for its grand opening, On The Border plans to hire up to 70 team members in the coming weeks. When the new restaurant opens, it’ll be the sixth On The Border in New Jersey.

“We can’t wait to introduce On The Border’s bold, delicious menu and fun, lively environment to more of the Jersey Shore,” said Chief Real Estate Officer Mike Wood. “Ocean County Mall is the premier shopping destination in the area, so our team is thrilled to debut our new prototype here. The smaller footprint will enable us to quickly serve our authentic border-style favorites and ice-cold ‘ritas to the Toms River community. We’re proud to continue our brand’s growth, in Toms River, and we’re looking forward to providing more jobs, opportunities and delicious Tex-Mex to this thriving area.”

To learn more about On The Border or to view the menu, visit ontheborder.com .

About On The Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand. Known for its award-winning margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. With over 125 restaurants in 31 states and Asia, there’s always a fiesta waiting at On The Border. For more information, visit ontheborder.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Contact:

Cami Studebaker

Champion Management

972-930-9933

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

More from On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

The post On The Border Prepares to Serve More Bold Flavors on the Jersey Shore first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.