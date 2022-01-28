On The Border Plans to Open Cedar Hill Restaurant in Spring 2022

Debuting new prototype restaurant as it celebrates its 40th Anniversary this year.

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina , the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, is expanding in its home market of Dallas-Fort Worth for the first time in more than five years in Cedar Hill. Located in the newly developed Plaza at Cedar Hill at 350 East FM1382, On The Border will open in Spring 2022. The brand’s first Cedar Hill location will mark the 27th On the Border in the metroplex and 137 worldwide.

“We’re excited about the Plaza at Cedar Hill because of its incredible shopping combined with a wide variety of diverse and relaxed dining options,” says Mike Wood, chief real estate officer at On The Border. “The growing family-friendly community also boasts 3,000 acres of parks and green space that attracts sports enthusiasts and nature lovers from all across the region.”

New Restaurant Prototype

The new prototype features a smaller footprint that adds efficiency for expedited service. It will also include an OTB To-Go station to streamline the delivery and pickup process. A new décor package with comfortable adobe colors, traditional Mexican accents and artwork inspired by the brand’s heritage rounds out the restaurant’s vibrant atmosphere.

Celebrating 40 Years

A little bit of tequila inspired three friends to open On The Border’s first location off Knox & Travis Street in Dallas. Originally known as On The Border South Texas Café, it made a name for itself with its sizzling fajitas, strong margaritas, and lively patio scene.

Today, Tex-Mex aficionados will be able to indulge in the brand’s mouthwatering menu, including signature chips and queso, sizzling fajitas – like its new Texas-sized Smokehouse Fajita Platter – and, of course, one-of-a-kind shaken margaritas.

To learn more about On The Border or to view the menu, visit ontheborder.com .

About On The Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand. Known for its award-winning margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. With over 130 restaurants in 29 states and Asia, there’s always a fiesta waiting at On The Border. For more information, visit ontheborder.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Contact:

Renee Cossman

CossmanPR

817-716-3509

renee@cossmanpr.com

The post On The Border Plans to Open Cedar Hill Restaurant in Spring 2022 first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.