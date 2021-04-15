On the Border Opens First Franchise Location in Over 10 Years, Poised for Major Growth

Perspective Hospitality to bring On The Border to South Padre Island this summer

South Padre Island, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Following a year of uncertainty and trying times for the restaurant industry, On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is ramping up growth with several new franchise partnerships in the pipeline. The first new franchisee is Perspective Hospitality who is set to open On The Border in South Padre Island this summer.

Perspective Hospitality will open the new restaurant in South Padre Island’s Hilton Garden Inn, located at 7010 Padre Blvd. The restaurant will serve resort guests and local residents alike via dine-in, to-go, and in-room restaurant service. Resort guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy On The Border’s crowd-pleasing food and legendary drinks at the restaurant’s pool-side bar and beach-front patio.

“This is an exciting time for everyone at On The Border,” said Tim Ward, chief executive officer at On The Border. “After a challenging year in the restaurant industry, we continue to prove that On The Border is a best-in-class brand with staying power. We’re thrilled to have Perspective Hospitality join us in our mission to bring Border-style food to as many neighborhoods as possible. Their expertise is sure to make On The Border a success in South Padre Island.”

On The Border is always looking for experienced multi-unit restaurant owners/operators to join its growing team of franchisees. For more information about franchise opportunities, email franchise@ontheborder.com .

“We are very excited for this new relationship with On The Border,” said Hershal Patel, manager of Perspective Hospitality. “South Padre Island sees a great number of visitors from all major Texas metropolitan cities, and as a staple Tex-Mex brand, On The Border will offer a taste of home for those visitors, as well as a northern twist on the great regional Mexican fare for our Rio Grande Valley visitors. We’re also proud that this partnership will offer yet another, new experience for our visitors. Perspective Hospitality is a family business with over 40 years of experience in quality hospitality ventures, and we look forward to a long and successful relationship with the On The Border team.”

As always, On The Border’s top priority is the health and well-being of its guests, which is why its restaurants have reopened under a “People First” program with the most enhanced level of standards that involve processes implemented to ensure a safe environment for its guests. To view the full list of On The Border’s new safety standards, visit ontheborder.com/events/open .

About On The Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand. Known for its award-winning margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. With over 125 restaurants in 31 states and Asia, there’s always a fiesta waiting at On The Border. For more information, visit ontheborder.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About Perspective Hospitality Management Services

Perspective Hospitality is a Texas-based hospitality company with over 30 years of hotel development and operations experience. Perspective’s flagship properties include the top-performing Hilton Garden Inn and recently-opened Courtyard by Marriott on South Padre Island, Texas. They are also nearing completion of a 175-room Embassy Suites by Hilton hotel in Round Rock, Texas.

Perspective Hospitality’s business activities include lodging (hotels and vacation rentals), food service, software development, apparel retail and wholesale, advertising, branding, and licensing.

For more information regarding Perspective Hospitality Management Services, please visit PerspectiveHMS.com .

Contact:

Brooke Sundermier

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bsundermier@championmgt.com

