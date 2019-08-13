On The Border Offers Sizzlin’ Special for National Fajita Day

World’s largest Mexican casual dining brand gives Fiesta Trio an upgrade on Aug. 18

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina, long known as the “Fajita Authority,” will celebrate on the day it founded years ago – National Fajita Day.

On The Border is giving its Fiesta Trio an upgrade on Aug. 18 to celebrate National Fajita Day. Guests will have the option to upgrade to steak and shrimp fajitas for only $2 and order a limited-time mini Strawberry Sopapilla Sundae!

The Fiesta Trio allows guests to choose three courses of Border Style Mex from these items for only $12.99:

Appetizer – Chicken Tortilla Soup or House Salad.

– Chicken Tortilla Soup or House Salad. Main course – Lunch-size portion of Mesquite-Grilled Chicken Fajitas – or a $2 buy up for steak and shrimp .

– Lunch-size portion of Mesquite-Grilled Chicken Fajitas – . Dessert – Two Sopapillas or a Brownie Sundae for one – or the limited-time mini Strawberry Sopapilla Sundae.

“We’ve been serving up border style mesquite-grilled, sizzling fajitas for almost 40 years, so we definitely have the heritage, experience and culinary skill to be the ‘Fajita Authority,’” said EdithAnn Ramey, senior vice president of marketing. “To celebrate on National Fajita Day, we are taking our delicious Fiesta Trio fajita offer to the next level. Come to On the Border and indulge in the best fajitas around on Aug. 18, they’ll live up to all the hype.”

For more information and the location nearest you, visit ontheborder.com.

About On The Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand. Known for its award-winning Margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. With over 150 restaurants in 31 states and Asia, there’s always a fiesta waiting at On The Border. For more information, visit ontheborder.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contact:

Camille Studebaker

Champion Management

972-953-5432

cstudebaker@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com