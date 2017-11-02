On The Border Offers More Than 150 Free Combo Meal Options as a Salute to Veterans on Nov. 11th

Choose 2 and Choose 3 Combo Meals Return for 5th Straight Holiday Thank You on Veterans Day

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) After four years and more than 80,000 military members served, On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina® announced it will be continuing its Veterans Day tradition of offering a free Choose 2 or Choose 3 Combo Meal to all active and retired military members on Saturday, November 11th. More than 150 different combination choices are available all day long on Veterans Day to say “thank you” to those serving in the nation’s armed forces.

“Our military men and women sacrifice day in and day out for the freedom we all enjoy as Americans,” said Ashley Zickefoose, Chief Marketing Officer for On The Border. “We can think of no better way to honor their dedication than to give them some freedom of their own in choosing a complimentary Veterans Day meal from On The Border.”

On The Border’s Veterans Day Combo options include a wide variety of OTB Classics and Favorites such as:

Four Different Kinds of Enchiladas – Ground Beef, Chicken Tinga, Cheese & Onion, and Spinach & Mushroom

Three Types of Crispy or Soft Tacos – Ground Beef, Chicken Tinga, and DosXX® Fish

Beef or Chicken Empanadas

Mini Chicken Chimichangas

Chicken Tortilla Soup or House Salad

Military members with valid ID or proof of service may select any two or any three items to create their own free combo. Each combo also includes guests’ choice of black beans or refried beans, and their choice of rice at no additional charge. Complimentary endless made-in-house chips and salsa are also available Veterans Day and every day at all On The Border restaurants. Offer is available at all participating restaurants. Menu items may vary based on availability. Not combinable with any other offer. Beverages, appetizers, dessert, and gratuity are not included.

“On the Border serves nearly 20,000 military members a free meal on Veterans Day each year,” Zickefoose added. “This year, we’d like to make to make that number even larger and invite any and all active and retired military members to dine with us for free any time, all day on Saturday, November 11th.”

About On The Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, offering an extensive menu of great-tasting, classic and contemporary Mexican food, like sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, and Margaritas as big and bold as the border itself. On The Border is owned by Border Holdings, LLC, with 158 restaurants in 32 states, Puerto Rico and Asia. Follow and ‘like’ On The Border on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OnTheBorderMexicanGrillandCantina, and @OnTheBorder on Twitter. For more information, visit www.ontheborder.com.

Contact:

Jessica Chacoff

888-869-7899

Jessica@inklinkmarketing.com