On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina Taps Industry Veteran to Lead Food and Beverage

Amy M. Smith to Bring More Than 20 Years of Expertise to Vice President of Culinary

Amy M. Smith

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina® has announced a new Vice President of Culinary, Amy M. Smith, a proven industry leader with a strong track record for executing new menu strategies based on consumer insights, solid financials, and operational excellence. Smith will lead the culinary team and focus on innovation for the OTB menu to drive new guests.

“We are delighted to have Amy join the On The Border team,” said Matt Hood, Chief Executive Officer for On The Border. “We are proud of our culinary heritage and know that Amy will be instrumental in leading On The Border to find innovative ways to introduce Mexican flavors and experiences that appeal to our guests.”

Prior to joining On The Border, Smith spent five years as Senior Director of Culinary and Guest Experience Innovation for Buffalo Wild Wings. In that role, she oversaw all day-to-day product strategy, product development, and menu strategy. She also previously spent nine years with Logan’s Roadhouse as Director of Culinary, leading all food and beverage development. Earlier career highlights include time in research and development for Pret a Manger and M&M Mars.

Smith is a graduate of the prestigious Culinary Institute of America, where she graduated first in her class. Her accomplishments include winning Marriott’s national “North by Northwest” Culinary Challenge as well as being part of the team that won Menu Masters “Best Menu Revamp.” Smith is an active member of various culinary associations, including the International Corporate Chefs Association – where she serves as board member and President, the Institute of Food Technologists, and Women Chefs and Restauranteurs.

“I am eager to make a contribution to this iconic brand that has spent decades introducing and elevating Mexican cuisine,” said Smith. “On The Border has shown that quality ingredients and fresh preparation are central to enjoying the fullness of Mexican cuisine. Now it’s time to take that experience to the next level with new menu innovation, creativity, and different ways for guests to enjoy OTB.”

About On The Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand. Known for its award-winning Margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. With over 150 restaurants in 31 states and Asia, there’s always a fiesta waiting at On The Border. Follow and ‘like’ On The Border on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OnTheBorderMexicanGrillandCantina, become a fan on Instagram @ontheborder and @OnTheBorder on Twitter. For more information, visit www.ontheborder.com.

