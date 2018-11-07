On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina to Serve Free Meals to Veterans All Day on Veterans Day, Sunday, November 11th

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Over the past five years, On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina® has served more than 100,000 veterans with a free meal on Veterans Day. This year, the brand is expecting more of the same as it continues its complimentary Veterans Day Create Your Own Combo 2, all day long at participating restaurants on Sunday, November 11th.

On The Border’s salute to active and retired military allows for more than 150 different possible combinations, choosing two of OTB favorites like enchiladas, crunchy or soft tacos, empanadas, mini chimichangas, soup or salad. The entrees are served with Mexican rice, refried beans (black beans available upon request) and endless tortilla chips and house-made salsa. Veterans with valid military ID or proof of service get to choose any two items from the Create Your Own Combo meal at no charge, and with no other purchase required. We’re expecting a big turnout again this year, especially since the official holiday falls on the weekend.

For more information, visit www.ontheborder.com.

About On The Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand. Known for its award-winning Margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. With over 150 restaurants in 31 states, Puerto Rico and Asia, there’s always a fiesta waiting at On The Border. Follow and ‘like’ On The Border on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OnTheBorderMexicanGrillandCantina, become a fan on Instagram @ontheborder and @OnTheBorder on Twitter. For more information, visit www.ontheborder.com.

