On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina’s Week-Long Fajita Fiesta Starts Monday, Aug. 13th!

Creator of National Fajita Day to Offer Multiple Types of Mesquite Grilled Fajitas for 2 for Under $20

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Nothing beats the signature sizzle and delicious aroma of fajitas fresh off a mesquite wood-fired grill. That’s why On The Border® (OTB) invented National Fajita Day a few years ago – so fajita lovers across the country could enjoy one more reason to indulge in their favorite, festive, grilled Mexican dish. This year, even though On The Border has been the casual dining authority on all things fajita since 1982, they’re supersizing the sizzle with a week-long National Fajita Day celebration starring OTB Classic Fajitas. From Monday, August 13th through Saturday, August 18th, guests can choose a Fajita Fiesta for Two for just $19.99.

“National Fajita Day is one of our favorite fiesta occasions of the year,” said Rebecca Miller, Senior Vice President of Marketing for On The Border. “And since we invented the holiday, we figure it’s our duty to keep the sizzle going all week long with multiple fajita options guests can enjoy with friends and family.”

The Fajita Fiesta for Two gives guests their choice of any Classic Fajita option as a two-person-sized order – including Chicken, Steak, Shrimp Carnitas, and Portobello & Veggie – all cooked to perfection over OTB’s authentic mesquite-wood grill. All fajitas are served with made-in-house warm soft flour tortillas, sour cream, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, guacamole, and a side of Mexican rice and refried beans.

The same Classic Fajita options are also available as a lunch combo option for catering, delivery, and to-go orders – and with 20% off orders of $200 or more, Lunch Combo Fajitas are perfect for those wishing to hold a National Fajita Day fiesta at the office or at home. Simply mention or enter FAJITADAY18 when ordering.

“No matter which option our guests choose, they can be assured of delicious authentic flavor, perfectly tender grilled meats, and a mix of seasonings that just make you crave more,” continued Miller. “Fortunately, guests can also come back to our restaurants day after day to try another Classic Fajita option or bring a bunch of people to a local OTB and share a couple different orders around the same table.”

The OTB Fajita Fiesta for Two for $19.99 is available at all participating On The Border restaurants in the continental U.S. all day long between August 13 and August 18, 2018. Dine in only. No substitutions. Not valid with any other coupon or promotional offer. FAJITADAY18 code is valid on to-go, delivery, delivery deluxe, and full-service catering orders only between 8/13/2018 and 8/18/2018. Not valid on orders previously placed. Excludes tax and gratuity. Cannot be combined with other offers or discounts

For more information, visit www.ontheborder.com.

Contact:

Kim Miller

888-869-7899

kmiller@inklinkmarketing.com