On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina Names Matt Hood President and CEO

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina®, the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, has named industry veteran Matt Hood as President and Chief Executive Officer. Hood will take over On The Border’s top leadership position in April 2018 after over 20 years of delivering best in class results by building brands and driving operational excellence for restaurant concepts.

“Matt Hood is a proven performer when it comes to moving brands forward,” said Michael A. Klump, Founder and President of Argonne Capital Group, which owns On The Border and other restaurant brands. “We have been laying the groundwork to achieve great things, and we are excited to add his strategic and disciplined leadership to capitalize on the opportunities before us.”

Hood brings a track record of leading brands to outperform through innovative marketing programs and strong operations as evidenced by his previous leadership positions as Chief Marketing Officer at The Habit Burger Grill, Chief Marketing Officer of BJ’s Restaurants, and SVP of Marketing and Brand Development for Carino’s Italian Grill. Hood is a respected restaurant industry leader, who has also served as the national Co-Chair of Dine Out for No Kid Hungry and an industry consultant for Google. Coincidentally, Hood started his restaurant career at Brinker International, Inc. during the time it acquired On the Border in 1994 and is quite familiar with the brand’s strong roots in providing customers a unique “cantina” experience.

“I am very excited about the future of On The Border,” said Hood. “This is a world-class brand with a unique position in the casual dining industry thanks to its vibrant experience, its attractive off-premise offering and a strong licensing presence. I look forward to working with the team to help this brand reach its enormous potential.”

Hood is a graduate of Kellogg Graduate School at Northwestern University, where he holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration. He also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Advertising & Public Relations from Texas Christian University. He also serves on the Operator Advisory Board for Technomic and is a former Board Member and former Co-Chair for the National Restaurant Association’s Marketing Executives Group (MEG).

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand with 158 restaurants in 32 states, Puerto Rico and Asia. Known for its award-winning Margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. Owned by Border Holdings, LLC. Follow On The Border on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OnTheBorderMexicanGrillandCantina, become a fan on Instagram and Twitter @OnTheBorder. For more information, visit www.ontheborder.com.

