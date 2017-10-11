On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina Names Agency and Vendor Partners of the Year

Achievements in Guest Engagement and Customer Service Support Recognized at 2017 Conference

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) As part of its bi-annual brand leadership conference, On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina® presented awards to its top agency and vendor partners in recognition for their contributions to the brand’s success in 2017. The Infinite Agency out of Dallas, TX received Agency Partner of the Year honors for their consistent, sustained results in lifting the brand’s social media engagement numbers. Gordon Food Service, out of Wyoming, MI, and E-Source, out of Boulder, CO, both earned Outstanding Customer Service & Support recognition for their work in food quality, supply chain management, and data analysis vital to year-long planning and execution. Pernod Ricard headquartered in Paris, France was named as Beverage Supplier of the Year for their flexibility and cooperation in developing and supporting a unique, new Cantina experience at On The Border®.

“All of our agency partners are leaders in their respective fields, and we are fortunate to work alongside many excellent people,” said Ward Whitworth, Chief Executive Officer for On The Border®. “This year’s top honorees are those that showed an exceptional commitment to improving results from years past while also outlining a clear direction forward for 2018 and beyond. We can all be inspired by what we have achieved together as a brand this year.”

The achievements of the award winners underscored the conference’s focus on taking On The Border to the next level through meaningful enhancements in guest experience. The brand is planning to leverage their recent wins in a challenging casual dining marketplace to take more of a leadership role both in terms of guest perception and in bottom-line revenue-based results. Some of the key initiatives discussed at the conference included streamlining operations and cutting-down on the overall size of the menu to deliver more fan-favorites and enable quicker service. The brand is also looking to focus more on social media engagement, restaurant remodels which have been shown to enhance dine-in traffic, and spotlighting the quality and taste of food. The brand’s assortment of vendor and agency partners will play critical roles in helping achieve desired outcomes.

About On The Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, offering an extensive menu of great-tasting, classic and contemporary Mexican food, like sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, and Margaritas as big and bold as the border itself. On The Border is owned by Border Holdings, LLC, with 157 restaurants in 32 states, Puerto Rico and Asia. Follow and ‘like’ On The Border on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OnTheBorderMexicanGrillandCantina, and @OnTheBorder on Twitter. For more information, visit www.ontheborder.com.

About The Infinite Agency

In 2010, the Infinite Agency was determined to become the agency of the future. The agency believes brand experience could be created in any form and on any medium as long as it had a purpose. Today, the organization is pursuing that same vision by focusing its craft to drive results. The team has rapidly expanded with offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Dallas. The Infinite Agency is proud to work with a diverse group of clients ranging from innovative startups, passionate non-profits, and Fortune 500 brands.

About Gordon Food Service

Since 1897, we have delivered uncompromising quality and heartfelt service for our customers. We began as a simple butter-and-egg delivery service, and have grown to become the largest family business in the foodservice industry by upholding the same approach for 120 years—remaining passionately committed to the people we serve. Today, we serve foodservice operators in the Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest regions of the United States and coast-to-coast in Canada. We also operate more than 170 Gordon Food Service Store locations in the U.S. By partnering with organizations from across industries—healthcare to education, independent and chain restaurants, and event planners—we help our customers create food experiences that people choose, enjoy, and remember.

About E-Source

For 30 years, E Source has been providing market research, data, and consulting services to more than 300 utilities and their partners. This guidance helps our customers advance their efficiency programs, enhance customer relationships, and use energy more efficiently.

About Pernod Ricard USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA. The company’s leading spirits and wines include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Avión® Tequila, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Malibu®, Martell® Cognac, Olmeca Altos™ Tequila , Beefeater® Gin, Monkey 47® Gin, Plymouth® Gin, Seagram’s® Extra Dry Gin, , Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Lot No. 40® Canadian Whiskey, Midleton® Irish Whiskey, Powers® Irish Whiskey, Redbreast® Irish Whiskey, Smithworks® Vodka, Smooth Ambler® Whiskey, Pernod®, and Ricard®; such superior wines as Jacob’s Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards, Campo Viejo® and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines.

