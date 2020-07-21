On The Border Livens Up Happy Hour with Bold New Specials

World’s largest Mexican casual dining brand launches new specials on appetizers and drinks on July 27

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Fiesta time at On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina just got that much better with the addition of new Happy Hour specials!

Starting July 27, guests at On The Border can enjoy an elevated Happy Hour menu at an incredible value with $5 appetizers and an all-new appetizer – Queso Sampler – as well as discounted Dos Equis beers. Every Monday through Friday from 3-6 p.m., the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand will offer these bold bites:

Queso Sampler – Border-style queso, signature queso and smoky queso.

– Border-style queso, signature queso and smoky queso. Cheese Quesadilla –Mini cheese quesadillas served with red chile tomatillo and sour cream for dipping.

–Mini cheese quesadillas served with red chile tomatillo and sour cream for dipping. Five Mini Crispy Tacos – Choose between chicken or beef mini tacos with mixed cheese, lettuce and tomato on the side. Only available during Happy Hour.

– Choose between chicken or beef mini tacos with mixed cheese, lettuce and tomato on the side. Only available during Happy Hour. Four Firecracker Stuffed Jalapeños – Chicken and cheese stuffed jalapenos fried golden and served with a side of queso. Only available during Happy Hour.

– Chicken and cheese stuffed jalapenos fried golden and served with a side of queso. Only available during Happy Hour. Three Mini Chimis – Mini burritos with choice of chicken or beef fried golden and served with a side of queso. Only available during Happy Hour.

– Mini burritos with choice of chicken or beef fried golden and served with a side of queso. Only available during Happy Hour. Cantina Nachos – Stacked chips topped with choice of refried beans, ground beef or chicken tinga and topped with queso, pico de gallo, lime crema and guacamole. Only available during Happy Hour.

It wouldn’t be a true Happy Hour without some delicious drinks to complement the Border Style Mex. For $3, guests can raise their glasses with any of these refreshing beverages – select grande domestic drafts, Dos Equis draft, Corona and Dos Equis bottles or regular House Margarita. For an additional $1, upgrade to a grande Dos Equis draft or a grande House Margarita or try a grande Strawberrita or grande Mango Tango for $5.

“At On The Border, we are known for our great atmosphere, fun patios and ice-cold margaritas, making it the perfect place for Happy Hour,” said Chief Marketing Officer Edithann Ramey. “We encourage our guests to come in, kick back and relax with a tasty appetizer and an ice-cold beverage. With more craveable flavors at a great price, your Happy Hour just got Happier.”

All specials are available for dine-in only. Times and offerings could vary by location based on local law. For more information, visit ontheborder.com .

About On The Border

On The Border is the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand known for generous servings of bold, “Border Style Mex”. It has become a fan favorite over the decades for its freshly prepared, ice-cold margaritas, mesquite-grilled fajitas cooked over an open flame, and never-ending chips and house-made salsa. With more than 130 restaurants in 30 states and Asia, On The Border’s friendly staff is ready to serve you in our vibrant bars, patios, and dining rooms. They are also preparing abundant meals to-go or catered for your next event. For more information, visit ontheborder.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .