On The Border Launches Major Menu Enhancements with New Mouthwatering Bold Offerings

Texas-Sized Smokehouse Fajitas, Honey-Chipotle Shrimp Tacos, freshly prepared Tortas, Loaded Queso Burger and more now available at world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is making more bold and exciting improvements to the brand by introducing a long list of crave-worthy menu items including appetizers, tacos, tortas, burgers and desserts!

Starting today, the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand is revamping fan-favorites like its Tortilla Soup with even bolder flavors and is taking its iconic sauces to the next level, including green chili, sour cream sauce and spicy avocado ranch. On The Border is even amping up its fajitas with more steak on the sizzling plate and offering tasty add-ons like a mesquite-grilled shrimp skewer.

On The Border will also bring back guest favorites like Chipotle Ribs, which were served when the brand first opened its doors. Plus, On The Border is introducing 10 new hand-crafted Tex-Mex cocktails to the menu including an ultra-premium Diamante Margarita with Maestro Doble Diamante Tequila, Ranch Water and Maker’s ‘Rita.

On The Border aficionados can start their authentic Tex-Mex dining experience with the brand’s new Honey Chipotle Shrimp Appetizer and top it all off with the new Tres Leches Cake. Of course, On The Border didn’t stop there. The brand has introduced over 20 new menu items this last year, including the following that launch next week:

Smokehouse Fajitas – Texas-sized fajita platter with chipotle ribs, jalapeño sausage, braised carnitas and shredded beef brisket with honey chipotle and jalapeño-BBQ sauces on the side, topped with a grilled jalapeño

Texas-sized fajita platter with chipotle ribs, jalapeño sausage, braised carnitas and shredded beef brisket with honey chipotle and jalapeño-BBQ sauces on the side, topped with a grilled jalapeño Honey-Chipotle Shrimp Tacos – Crispy-fried shrimp, hand-tossed in honey-chipotle sauce with cilantro, spicy avocado ranch and shredded cabbage.

– Crispy-fried shrimp, hand-tossed in honey-chipotle sauce with cilantro, spicy avocado ranch and shredded cabbage. Tacos Al Pastor – Braised and seasoned carnitas with pineapple salsa.

– Braised and seasoned carnitas with pineapple salsa. Tacos Al Carbon – Corn tortillas with fajita chicken or steak, served with Jack cheese, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole and roasted red chile-tomatillo salsa.

– Corn tortillas with fajita chicken or steak, served with Jack cheese, pico de gallo, fresh guacamole and roasted red chile-tomatillo salsa. Monterey Ranch Chicken Torta – Mesquite-grilled chicken smothered in melted Jack cheese, crumbled bacon and ranch dressing in a toasted bolillo roll.

– Mesquite-grilled chicken smothered in melted Jack cheese, crumbled bacon and ranch dressing in a toasted bolillo roll. Braised Carnitas Torta – Braised carnitas with creamy red chili sauce and honey-chipotle sauce, topped with shredded cabbage and pickled red onions in a toasted bolillo roll.

– Braised carnitas with creamy red chili sauce and honey-chipotle sauce, topped with shredded cabbage and pickled red onions in a toasted bolillo roll. Loaded Queso Burger– On The Border’s Tex-Mex burger loaded with fresh guac, pico de gallo, tortilla strips, pickled jalapeños, Mexican white cheese and covered in Smoky Queso, served on a toasted bun.

Committed to creating fresh, vibrant flavors for its guests, On The Border is bringing innovation to its lunch menu with Torta Sandwiches and a new Queso Burger, as well as a new $9 lunch special which includes a Pick Two Combo and drink. Affordable never tasted so good.

“We are excited to continue to go bolder with our menu and serve new delicious items to our guests,” said On The Border Head Chef and Senior Director of Culinary Daniel Camp. “Our menu innovations, special marinades and wood grilling have been the driving forces that have made On The Border a fan favorite for more than 40 years. We look forward to introducing these refreshing flavors to our guests!”

To learn more about On The Border or to view the menu, visit ontheborder.com .

About On The Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand. Known for its award-winning margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. With over 125 restaurants in 31 states and Asia, there’s always a fiesta waiting at On The Border. For more information, visit ontheborder.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

