On The Border Hosts Holiday Fundraiser for No Kid Hungry

World’s largest Mexican casual dining brand to donate 10 cents per Border Blast purchased through Jan. 31, 2022

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) In the spirit of giving this season, On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is partnering with No Kid Hungry to help fund meals for children in need.

From Nov. 17 to Jan. 31, 2022, On The Border will donate 10 cents to No Kid Hungry for every Border Blast purchased. The Border Blast is one of On The Border’s refreshing frozen drinks that can be found on the kid’s menu but can be purchased by all for this special occasion.

For guests who can’t make it to their local On The Border over the holiday season, contributions can be made to this great cause by donating directly via nokidhungry.com/otb . Every $1 donated equals ten healthy meals for children in need. Since 2014, On The Border has raised more than $300,000 for No Kid Hungry, resulting in over three million meals donated.

“We’re proud to announce the continuation of our partnership with No Kid Hungry,” said On The Border Chief Marketing Officer Edithann Ramey. “This cause is very close to our hearts, and we know our fans hold the same sentiment. We look forward to seeing the outpour of support and we want our guests to know that every donation or Border Blast purchase makes them a hero!”

To learn more about On The Border or to view the menu, visit ontheborder.com .

About On The Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand. Known for its award-winning margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. With over 125 restaurants in 31 states and Asia, there’s always a fiesta waiting at On The Border. For more information, visit ontheborder.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, 1 in 6 kids could face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org .

Contact:

Blake Heckel

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bheckel@championmgt.com

More from On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

The post On The Border Hosts Holiday Fundraiser for No Kid Hungry first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.