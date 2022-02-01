On The Border Further Expands its International Presence in South Korea

Expanding JRW Inc.’s direct franchise commitment in Southeast Asia

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina , the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, and franchise partner JRW, Inc., have committed to expanding the brand’s franchise presence in Southeast Asia including its 13th restaurant in South Korea. Located on the fourth floor inside the AK Plaza Mall, 512-3 Iljik-dong Gwangmyeong-si, Gyeonggi-do, the new restaurant is experiencing early success since opening in November 2021. On The Border has 17 total franchised locations in South Korea, including four ghost kitchens.

“Since opening, the Gwangmyeong AK Plaza has proven to be the perfect location,” says Suzy Park, CEO of JRW, Inc. “The menu and restaurant design is popular among the 400,000 residents living within 5 kilometers of the commercial district. We have a healthy flow of families and individual shoppers who enjoy the food and atmosphere that fits their lifestyle.”

The 3,400-square-foot restaurant features a vibrant and welcoming design that guests have enjoyed for over a decade in South Korea. On The Border offers a variety of menu options for the entire family, plus those who want a break from shopping to relax with a freshly made margarita.

International Opportunity

On The Border has three lines of businesses active in South Korea: Corporate Franchise Agreement, Master Franchise Agreement and a Licensing Agreement to sell On The Border Frozen and Fresh Meal Kits along with Chips, Salsa and Queso On-Line and through Retail Outlets.

“We are looking for great Franchise Partners to expand our international presence in additional countries,” says Mike Wood, chief real estate officer at On The Border. We have spent 15 years in Southeast Asia establishing ourselves as a successful international brand that offers franchisees multiple operational verticals that fit the changing operational environments across the world.

For more about franchising visit www.ontheborder.com/franchising , or email franchise@ontheborder.com .

About On The Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand. Known for its award-winning margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. With over 130 restaurants in 29 states and Asia, there’s always a fiesta waiting at On The Border. For more information, visit ontheborder.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

