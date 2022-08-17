On The Border Celebrates a New Restaurant Opening in Cedar Hill, Texas

The Tex-Mex brand delivers BOLD and NEW near its original 1982 Dallas-Fort Worth location

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina , the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, is opening a new restaurant on Wednesday, August 17 in Cedar Hills, Texas. The significance of this event is that 40 years ago, just down the road near Knox & Travis Streets in Dallas, a little bit of tequila inspired three friends to open On The Border’s first location. The restaurant brand, which now boasts more than 115 restaurants in the U.S., is known for its sizzling fajitas, ice-cold margaritas and lively patio scene.

“We look forward to celebrating our restaurant grand opening with everyone on August 17,” says Tim Ward, CEO of On The Border. “With Cedar Hill in our home market, there’s a splash of nostalgia and a new exciting vibe that comes with delivering an experience that’s just as great as the first day we opened our doors.”

New Restaurant Prototype

Located in the newly developed Plaza at Cedar Hill at 350 East FM 1382, the Cedar Hill restaurant debuts a new prototype that includes a smaller footprint for efficiency in expedited service. It showcases an On The Border To-Go station to streamline the delivery and pickup process; and features an indoor décor package with adobe colors, traditional Mexican accents and artwork inspired by the brand’s heritage rounds out the restaurant’s vibrant atmosphere.

National Fajita Day

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina founded National Fajita Day in 2016. The day was created to recognize the sizzling deliciousness of savory fajitas grilled over mesquite wood and served alongside hand-pressed flour tortillas. This year, On The Border guests will celebrate with several bold, mesquite-grilled fajita platters to choose from, including the NEW Honey-Chipotle Grilled Chicken, Monterey Ranch Chicken, Smokehouse, Carnitas, Grilled Shrimp, and more.

About On The Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand. Known for its award-winning margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. With more than 115 restaurants in the U.S., there’s always a fiesta waiting at On The Border. For more information, visit ontheborder.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

