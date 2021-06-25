On The Border Celebrates Grand Opening of First South Padre Restaurant

World’s largest Mexican casual dining brand set to start serving poolside menu and debut beach-front taco truck on June 28

South Padre Island, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Ever dream about having bold, border-style flavors delivered to you as you sip an ice-cold margarita in a cabana? Or maybe you fancy grabbing a breakfast taco to enjoy during your morning walk on the beach?

Both fantasies are about to become a reality when On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina makes its highly anticipated South Padre Island debut on Monday, June 28!

Opening in South Padre Island’s Hilton Garden Inn, located at 7010 Padre Blvd. , the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand will serve resort guests and local residents alike via dine-in, to-go, and in-room restaurant service. Resort guests can kick back, relax and indulge in On The Border’s poolside menu featuring mouthwatering food and one-of-a-kind drinks, delivered straight to their chair. And if you want to get an early start to your pool day, On The Border also has you covered with a delicious breakfast menu!

The excitement doesn’t stop there. Whether you’re hitting the beach early, or you need a lunch or dinner break after soaking up the sun, all beachgoers can head to On The Border Taqueria, a taco truck located at the edge of the Hilton Garden Inn and the start of beach access! The legendary food truck will serve a wide variety of border-style tacos – including an all-day breakfast taco – frozen drinks, beer and seltzers.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to introduce this unique On The Border experience,” said Hilton Garden Inn General Manager José Salazar. “We can’t wait to celebrate this exciting debut with everyone in the area on Monday! With South Padre being so close to the Texas and Mexico border, On the Border’s bold flavors from both regions are a perfect fit for our community. And to top it off, there’s nothing better than enjoying a frozen margarita and warm, tasty tacos either on the beach or at the pool.”

To learn more about On The Border or to view the menu, visit ontheborder.com . For more information about franchise opportunities, email franchise@ontheborder.com .

About On The Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand. Known for its award-winning margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. With over 125 restaurants in 31 states and Asia, there’s always a fiesta waiting at On The Border. For more information, visit ontheborder.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

About Perspective Hospitality Management Services

Perspective Hospitality is a Texas-based hospitality company with over 30 years of hotel development and operations experience. Perspective’s flagship properties include the top-performing Hilton Garden Inn and recently-opened Courtyard by Marriott on South Padre Island, Texas. They are also nearing completion of a 175-room Embassy Suites by Hilton hotel in Round Rock, Texas.

Perspective Hospitality’s business activities include lodging (hotels and vacation rentals), food service, software development, apparel retail and wholesale, advertising, branding, and licensing.

For more information regarding Perspective Hospitality Management Services, please visit PerspectiveHMS.com .

