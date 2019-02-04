On The Border Begins Search for CMO (Chief Margarita Officer)

World’s largest Mexican casual dining brand now accepting applications for margarita guru; benefits include $1,000-per-day award*, free chips and salsa while dining at On the Border, coolest business cards ever and more

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Do you love margaritas?

Is your favorite road-trip song “100 Bottles of Tequila on the Wall?”

If your boss told you your career was “on the rocks,” would you take that as a compliment?

If so, then On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina has a job for you.

The world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand launched a nationwide search today for an experienced, self-driven and fun-loving Chief Margarita Officer (CMO) to join its team.

As CMO, you will be responsible for representing, and celebrating, mankind’s greatest gift – the margarita. The ideal candidate must be able mix margaritas on short notice, distinguish between fresh-squeezed lime juice and canned limeade and make a solid argument for why salt is better than a sugar rim. While the CMO loves great margaritas, he or she also understands that moderation is key to a great next day and encourages others to indulge responsibly as well.

In addition to being awarded the coveted CMO title – complete with the coolest business cards ever – the successful candidate will receive free chips and salsa at On The Border for an entire year plus a $1,000 per day award*. Just imagine how many award-winning margaritas you can enjoy with that pay-day! (*Here’s the fine print: $1,000 daily award good for one incredible day only – Feb. 22, 2019, National Margarita Day. Winner will receive $1,000 in On the Border gift cards.)

“We’ve been serving up the best margaritas in the business for over 36 years, so you better believe we’re taking this position very seriously,” said Matt Hood, President & CEO for On The Border. “We’re searching for an individual who can uphold the proud tradition of On The Border being the destination for the world’s greatest margaritas! And who could pass up a $1,000 pay-day, especially when that day is all about margaritas?”

Think you have what it takes to be the first CMO in American restaurant history? Whip up a batch of your favorite margaritas and apply by visiting ontheborder.com/events/chief-margarita-officer.

No purchase necessary to enter to win. Entries end on 2/17/19. Visit ontheborder.com/events/chief-margarita-officer for terms and conditions. Void where prohibited.

About On The Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand. Known for its award-winning Margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. With over 150 restaurants in 31 states and Asia, there’s always a fiesta waiting at On The Border. For more information, visit ontheborder.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com