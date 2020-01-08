On The Border Becomes First National Mexican Casual Dining Chain to Offer Tacos Featuring Plant-Based Beyond Meat

World’s largest Mexican casual dining brand adds Beyond Meat® Taco to Endless Tacos offer, available Jan. 6 to March 8

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Get ready to have a fiesta at On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina because the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand is giving taco lovers a new tasty, plant-based protein option with endless opportunities.

On The Border is the first brand in its category to offer Beyond Beef®, a delicious plant-based ground meat from Beyond Meat®, in enchiladas, nachos and even unlimited Beyond Meat Tacos as part of its Endless Tacos offer.

Available from Jan. 6 to March 8, On The Border guests can try the all-new Beyond Meat Taco – featuring 100% plant-based ground Beyond Beef seasoned exactly like On The Border’s seasoned ground beef, topped with shredded cheese, lettuce and house-made pico de gallo. And, for an additional $2, fans can also enjoy Beyond Beef in its enchiladas or Stacked Nachos.

“The Beyond Meat Taco and Beyond Beef offer our guests even more protein options for our classic menu items,” said Edithann Ramey, Chief Marketing Officer for On The Border. “Guests are incorporating more plant-based protein options into their diet and we want to meet their needs with the same bold border-style flavors. Now everyone can have the same On The Border experience of an ice-cold margarita and bold border-style flavors with endless rounds of our guests’ favorite tacos!”

For more information and the location nearest you, visit ontheborder.com/events/endless-tacos

About On The Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand. Known for its award-winning Margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. With over 150 restaurants in 31 states and Asia, there’s always a fiesta waiting at On The Border. For more information, visit ontheborder.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

*Prices and participation vary by location for the Endless Taco Promotion.

Beyond Meat, Beyond Beef, and the Beyond Meat Logo are registered trademarks of Beyond Meat, Inc.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) is one of the fastest growing food companies in the United States, offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat has a mission of building meat directly from plants, an innovation that enables consumers to experience the taste, texture and other sensory attributes of popular animal-based meat products while enjoying the nutritional and environmental benefits of eating its plant-based meat products. Beyond Meat’s brand commitment, “Eat What You Love,” represents a strong belief that by eating its portfolio of plant-based meats, consumers can enjoy more, not less, of their favorite meals, and by doing so, help address concerns related to human health, climate change, resource conservation and animal welfare. Beyond Meat’s portfolio of fresh and frozen plant-based proteins are currently sold at approximately 58,000 retail and foodservice outlets in more than 50 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, #BeyondBurger and #GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contact:

Camille Studebaker

Champion Management

972-953-5432

cstudebaker@championmgt.com