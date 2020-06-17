On The Border Appoints New Leadership to Drive Growth

World’s largest Mexican casual dining brand adds Tim Ward as President and CEO and Bruce Vermilyea as CFO

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina today announced that it has appointed Tim Ward as president and chief executive officer and Bruce Vermilyea as chief financial officer. Both senior leaders bring broad industry expertise and a proven track record of growth.

Ward joins On The Border from The Krystal Company, where he served as president. During his tenure with Krystal, Ward improved profitability after growing sales and streamlining operations. He also served as chief operating officer of Captain D’s, where he oversaw nearly 600 restaurants and eight consecutive years of positive same-store sales. Ward held previous roles at Arby’s/RTM and NPC International/Pizza Hut.

“I’m honored by the opportunity to lead On The Border,” Ward said. “This brand has strong roots and has shown great resilience during the COVID-19 crisis. This pandemic has given us a unique opportunity to really rethink this brand and how we can best serve our loyal customers. I am encouraged by our recent sales trends and look forward to working with our dedicated team members on On The Border’s next chapter.”

Vermilyea served alongside Ward as CFO of Krystal, and has worked in multiple industry leadership roles. Most notably, Vermilyea served 18 years with Qdoba Restaurant Corporation, where he helped oversee the expansion of the brand from 25 locations to more than 750.

“Tim and Bruce have a history of working together to drive results, so we are thrilled they have agreed to lead On The Border,” said Michael A. Klump, founder and CEO of Argonne Capital Group, which owns On The Border and other multi-unit concepts. “On The Border is an iconic Mexican chain that will benefit greatly from the passion and exacting standards Tim and Bruce will bring to the organization.”

About On The Border

On The Border is the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand known for generous servings of bold, “Border Style Mex”. It has become a fan favorite over the decades for its freshly prepared, ice-cold margaritas, mesquite-grilled fajitas cooked over an open flame, and never-ending chips and house-made salsa. With more than 130 restaurants in 30 states and Asia, On The Border’s friendly staff is ready to serve you in our vibrant bars, patios, and dining rooms. They are also preparing abundant meals to-go or catered for your next event. For more information, visit ontheborder.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .