On The Border Announces Major Franchising Agreement with JRW Inc.

World’s largest Mexican casual dining brand looking to open 60 new restaurants throughout South Korea

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina announced today that it has signed a 60-store Master Franchise Agreement with JRW Inc. making the Korea-based franchisee its Master Franchisor across South Korea.

With this newest agreement, JRW will expand its On The Border presence across South Korea by offering sub-franchise units to its partners.

“This agreement is an incredible opportunity for On The Border to continue the process of expanding our international presence,” said Mike Wood, Chief Development Officer for On The Border. “We are eager to take this platform to new countries around the world and we’re actively looking for the next market to bring our bold, border-style cuisine.”

In January 2021, JRW became the exclusive licensee of On The Border retail products in SE Asian markets. The licensee deal includes the use of On The Border trademarks in the manufacturing, sale and distribution of snack, meal-kit products and dressings in South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam. This distribution is currently available in South Korea markets in convenience and grocery stores, premium online food platforms and big box retailers.

“We’ve experienced great success with On The Border, so we’re excited to expand our partnership,” said Suzy Park, Chief Executive Officer of JRW, Inc. “This is just the first step in expanding across Asia and solidifying On The Border as the premier restaurant for Mexican cuisine in these markets.”

Currently, JRW has 12 operating locations in South Korea and is expanding its brand presence with On The Border under a corporate franchise agreement to grow that number to 28 JRW-operated stores, in addition to the upcoming 60 sub-franchised locations.

On The Border is always looking for great franchise partners to expand its domestic and international presence. To learn more about franchising opportunities, contact franchise@ontheborder.com .

About On The Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand. Known for its award-winning margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. With over 125 restaurants in 31 states and Asia, there’s always a fiesta waiting at On The Border. For more information, visit ontheborder.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

Contact:

Blake Heckel

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bheckel@championmgt.com

The post On The Border Announces Major Franchising Agreement with JRW Inc. first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.