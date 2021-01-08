On The Border Announces International Retail Partnership with JRW Inc.

World’s largest Mexican casual dining brand grants licensing rights to sell chips, salsa, meal kits and dips across Asian markets

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina today announced it has signed an agreement with its current Korea-based franchisee JRW Inc. as exclusive licensee of its retail products in Asian markets. The licensee deal includes the use of On The Border trademarks in the manufacturing, sale and distribution of snack and meal-kit products, frozen home meal replacements and dressings in South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam.

“Our current success in South Korea and the growing appetite for Mexican cuisine in Asia, makes it the ideal market for international expansion for On the Border,” said Tim Ward, CEO of On The Border. “Partnering with JRW is the key to our success because we can leverage their expertise in the Asian retail segment and rely on their extensive brand knowledge as long-time operators of On The Border restaurants.”

On The Border currently has 13 locations in South Korea owned and operated by JRW. The international partners have experienced major success in serving the brand’s Border-Style Mexican cuisine to its Asian consumer base. They currently offer On The Border’s unique and affordable menu with the same high-quality ingredients and have seen their business thrive despite pandemic challenges.

“The Asian consumer already considers On The Border a premium brand, so the extension of licensed products was a natural next step for us,” said Suzy Park, Chief Marketing Officer of JRW, Inc. “We look forward to growing On the Border retail products in Asian markets and continue to foster great dining experiences for our consumers.”

On The Border retail products are expected to arrive in Asian markets in the first quarter of 2021. They will be available in convenience stores, grocery markets, premium online food platforms and big box retailers like Costco. On The Border is expecting licensing to be additive revenue for the brand. In recent months, the Mexican casual dining brand thrived during pandemic challenges by launching new to-go offerings and happy hour programs, while also implementing new successful menu innovations.

About On The Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand. Known for its award-winning margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. With over 125 restaurants in 31 states and Asia, there’s always a fiesta waiting at On The Border. For more information, visit ontheborder.com and follow the brand on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

