Booth One's flashback Restaurant Week menu not flashy enough

Though I wasn’t around for the Pump Room’s celebrity-driven heyday, I visited the famed restaurant several times during the Ian Schrager era. Restaurant Week offered the perfect excuse for me to check out its latest iteration, as the reconcepted Booth One, from Lettuce Entertain You.

The menu at Booth One, our server tells us, offers a modern take on Sinatra-era dishes. Think classic beef Wellington, Dover sole cooked on the bone and filleted in the kitchen and caviar, caviar, caviar.

He had me at beef Wellington, so it was a bit of a letdown when I looked over the Restaurant Week menu and realized none of the aforementioned Sinatra-era specialties were on offer. My dining companions quickly abandoned the Restaurant Week plan and ordered off the menu. I stuck with the prix-fixe option, but happily treated myself to several bites of their black truffle scrambled eggs with butter-poached crab on brioche.

While many $44 Restaurant Week menus offer just three courses, Booth One adds a fourth course, albeit a small one. The smoked salmon bites (two cracker-sized squares) serve as a pleasant amuse-bouche. The other option ­— a salad of Brussels sprout leaves and a date or two — was bright and light, but otherwise unmemorable.

The golden beets and quinoa melange, served atop a dollop of whipped yogurt and topped with a crisp sprig of watercress, is ripped straight from the regular menu. It’s a beautiful plate enhanced by a variety of textures and warm flavors.

Diners can choose between crispy duck a la Booth One and paillard of salmon for main dishes. I chose the duck, which is a smaller portion and slightly altered presentation from what is offered on the regular menu. Restaurant Week portions are often small, but adding a few more fall vegetables to this plate would have been most welcome at this stage of the meal.

For dessert, the “Original Cheesecake circa 1954” is by far the winner over the other prix-fixe offer, a double chocolate mousse pie. Several inches tall, light and fluffy, dripping with juicy red cherries and resting on a perfect graham cracker crust, the cheesecake is the flashback to the Sinatra-era dining this menu needed.

Chicago Restaurant Week runs through Feb. 8, and features more than 370 restaurants offering three-course lunches and brunches ($22) and three- and four-course dinners ($33, $44). For participating restaurants, menus and online reservations, go to www.eatitupchicago.com.

1301 N. State Parkway, 312-649-0535, boothone.com

acarr@chicagotribune.com

Is it a good deal? 12 Restaurant Week menus reviewed »

Chicago Restaurant Week guide: Phil Vettel's list of best bets »

Phil's 50: Chicago's best restaurants, ranked, reviewed, mapped »