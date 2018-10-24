Boorito’s Back! Chipotle Brings Back Annual Halloween Celebration, Launches Costume Contest For A Chance To Win A Year Of Free Burritos

In-store customers wearing costumes will be treated to $4 entrees; Fans can enter an Instagram costume contest for a chance to win a year of free burritos

Newport Beach, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced today the return of Boorito, its annual Halloween celebration. On Wednesday, Oct. 31, from 3 p.m. to closing, customers who are in costume at all Chipotle locations in the U.S. and Canada can order a burrito, bowl, salad or tacos for only $4. Customers can also receive the same deal through the Chipotle app or online (for both pickup and delivery) by using the code “BOORITO.”

“Boorito is a longstanding Chipotle tradition that’s beloved by our fans,” said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer at Chipotle. “We love contributing to the Halloween spirit and seeing our customers show off their fun, creative costumes to celebrate Halloween and enjoy some of their favorite food.”

Chipotle will also be taking the celebration to social media, holding an Instagram costume contest on Halloween. To enter, Chipotle fans must post a photo of themselves in costume, at a Chipotle restaurant, on their Instagram profile or Instagram Story and tag @Chipotle. Chipotle will then select eight finalists and post the contestants’ photos on the brand’s Instagram Story. Fans will have the chance to vote for the “Boorito Champion” by ‘liking’ their favorite costume from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time on Nov. 1. One lucky winner will enjoy the sweetest treat of all – a year of free burritos. The winner will be announced at approximately 6 p.m. Eastern time on Nov. 1 via Chipotle’s Instagram account.

Beyond the costume contest, Chipotle will sell new stickers with two exclusive Boorito designs in every pack, as well as a limited run of Tabasco scorpion sauce, on its online shop at Store.Chipotle.com, while supplies last.

For more information about this year’s Boorito celebration, and the Burritos for a Year contest, please visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM/BOORITO. No purchase necessary to enter or win. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States (and the District of Columbia) and Canada (excluding Quebec), who are at least 13 years old at the time of entry. Void where prohibited. Contest begins at 3 p.m. local time on Oct. 31 and ends at 1 a.m. Eastern time on Nov. 1. Free burritos for a year prize consists of a pre-loaded card redeemable for one free entrée per week for 52 weeks at participating Canada and U.S. Chipotle restaurants. Instagram is not a sponsor of and is not affiliated with the Boorito Burritos for a Year contest.

