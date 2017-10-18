BOOrito: Chipotle selling $3 burritos, bowls, salads and tacos on Halloween if you wear a costume

Dress up in a Halloween costume and head to Chipotle restaurants from 3 p.m. to close on Halloween (Oct. 31). Customers dresses in costume can snag a $3 burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos, according to their website.

The limit is one per person and determination of whether a 'costume' qualifies for the offer is at the sole discretion of Chipotle restaurant. The deal excludes online, mobile, fax and catering orders. Taxes will be applied to the purchase price, the website said.

You can also win a chance to get free burritos for a year by texting BOORITO to 888222 by Oct. 31.

For more information visit, chipotle.com/boorito.