Booming Pizza Franchise, Pizza Twist, Adds Two New U.S. Locations

The pizza brand has international presence, adding U.S. units in Illinois and California

Sacramento, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Pizza Twist has just added two new franchise units in the U.S.

The new locations can be found in California and Illinois. Harkamal Singh signed for the Illinois unit located in Bolingbrook. California gains its 18th store, signed for by Daljeet Kumar and located in Antelope.

The brand is known for its unique pizza, bursting with Indian flavor influences and a unique twist on taste combinations. The company has grown to 95 locations both nationally and internationally. The first store in Brampton, Ontario is in operation, plus 3 additional units in Canada set to open between September and November of this year. The Bali unit in Indonesia store is expected to open this month.

The menu consists of vegan, keto, halal, vegetarian, and gluten-free items. According to the founder and owner, Harpreet Dahyia, it’s this range of menu items, plus the unique flavors, that have contributed to the sprawling market applicability of the brand and the subsequent growth. “We have something incredibly unique here, which is highly necessary in the pizza space,” asserted Dahyia. “I am thrilled that the Antelope and Bolingbrook communities will now have their own slice of Pizza Twist to enjoy.”

Dahyia goes on to point out that the franchise expansion continued to blossom despite the setbacks that the pandemic could have caused. “We offer dine-in, carryout, and delivery. Our model is extremely flexible and does well no matter the location or economic climate it exists within,” stated Dahyia. The group can be found at the upcoming franchise trade shows in Toronto, Vancouver, and in London this fall as they further push for growth both in Canada and overseas.

Several more territories are still available for the Pizza Twist franchise. Interested individuals should visit the franchise page for more information, found here . More information on the brand can be found at www.pizzatwist.com .

About Pizza Twist

Pizza Twist is an international pizza chain. With locally sourced ingredients and premium quality GMO-Free meat, the menu is filled with vegan, gluten-free and traditional Indian twists of flavor. To find a Pizza Twist near you, visit their website at https://www.pizzatwist.com .

Media Contact:

TJ Kooner

Pizza Twist

916-549-9004

