Booming Miami Grill Upgrades to new Boca Raton Headquarters

Trend-defying growth mandates relocation.

Boca Raton, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Over a quarter century after establishing its corporate residency in the Fort Lauderdale Miami Subs Office Building, the industry-leading fast casual restaurant concept, Miami Grill, has moved its global headquarters to Boca Raton, Florida.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Miami Grill team to our great city,” said Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer. “It’s a time of tremendous opportunity in Boca Raton, and having Miami Grill move their worldwide headquarters here is a testament to our business-friendly climate and expansive talent pool.”

Reflective of the brand’s commitment to growth and innovation, the new property will include a world-class test kitchen to handle catering and delivery services for Miami Grill and its sister brand, Salad Creations. This feature further aligns Miami Grill’s physical footprint with its strategic priorities.

In a deal brokered by Diego Leiva, Managing Director and lead project manager for Keller Williams Commercial Realty and Miami Grill, the recently purchased 11,000 square-foot building located at Clint Moore Road and Congress, underscores Miami Grill’s game-changing growth across major metro markets. During the first two quarters of 2018, while the restaurant industry only grew by .1% and .8% in Q1 and Q2, respectively, Miami Grill saw tremendous gains, with 14.2% growth in Q1 and 10.2% growth in Q2. Similarly, for transactions; while the industry fell 2.7% in Q1 and 2% in Q2, Miami Grill grew exponentially more with 12.5% and 7.4%.

Growth in revenue is only the beginning of Miami Grill’s incredible trajectory of success for the brand and its franchisees. Its newest location on Jog Road in Greenacres, FL debuted this month with a modernized look, more customer-centric technology, delivery, and an enhanced overall experience –- all facets of the brand’s enviable progress. Additionally, Miami Grill and Keller Williams Commercial Realty have recently expanded their partnership to include national and international property identification and franchise development. This agreement, coupled with the implementation of an EB-5 program, which offers immigrants a path to US citizenship through franchising, further demonstrate the breadth and depth of Miami Grill’s worldwide growth.

“We chose Boca Raton for Miami Grill’s new worldwide headquarters for many reasons, including its highly regarded corporate community, best-in-class talent pool, and well established city-wide infrastructure,” explained Miami Grill CEO Richard Chwatt. “We are especially grateful to Boca Raton Mayor, Scott Singer, and the city’s Office of Economic Development for their support and leadership throughout our relocation process.”

Miami Grill has continued to expand both domestically and internationally. Specifically targeting development in Central and North Florida, where the chain recently entered the Jacksonville and Gainesville markets. Restaurants are under construction in Orlando and Daytona Speedway.

